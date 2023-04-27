Baseball: Patriots top Huskies in walk-off win

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run on a passed ball for the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 11-10 victory over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday, April 18.

Grant Loge was the other Pequot Lakes Patriot to tally two hits in the win. Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson and Ethan Quale all recorded doubles.

Pequot scored seven in the bottom of the second to take a 10-3 lead before Pillager tied it in the fifth on a passed ball.

Eli Miller went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and pitched 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Caden Imdieke recorded two hits including a double and triple.

As well as scoring the game-winning run, Conner Quale also earned the win as he pitched a scoreless top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes 11 9 2

Pillager 10 13 3

WP: Conner Quale. LP: Caden Imdieke. 2B: Pil-Imdieke, Eli Miller, PL-Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson, Ethan Quale. 3B: Pil-Imdieke . Overall: Pil 0-1, PL 1-0.