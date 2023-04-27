99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Baseball: Patriots top Huskies in walk-off win

Pequot Lakes Baseball

PL Baseball 4-18 3-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes pitcher Caden Nelson throws off the mound in the Patriots' 11-10 win over Pillager on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 2-for-4 and scored the winning run on a passed ball for the Pequot Lakes Patriots' 11-10 victory over the Pillager Huskies Tuesday, April 18.

Grant Loge was the other Pequot Lakes Patriot to tally two hits in the win. Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson and Ethan Quale all recorded doubles.

Pequot scored seven in the bottom of the second to take a 10-3 lead before Pillager tied it in the fifth on a passed ball.

Eli Miller went 2-4 with a double for Pillager and pitched 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts. Caden Imdieke recorded two hits including a double and triple.

As well as scoring the game-winning run, Conner Quale also earned the win as he pitched a scoreless top of the seventh with two strikeouts.

Pequot Lakes 11 9 2

Pillager 10 13 3

WP: Conner Quale. LP: Caden Imdieke. 2B: Pil-Imdieke, Eli Miller, PL-Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson, Ethan Quale. 3B: Pil-Imdieke . Overall: Pil 0-1, PL 1-0.

Read more Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball news

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
