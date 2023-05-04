Baseball: Patriots sweep Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin

PEQUOT LAKES — Ethan Quale ripped four hits across two games for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers 10-9 and 4-0 Thursday, April 27.

Caden Nelson hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Patriots a 10-9 win in Game One. Nelson reached base three times and scored twice.

Taevyn Brown, Griffin Hoffman, Caleb Toftness and Ethan Quale all tallied two hits for Pequot in Game One.

Hoffman, Quale and Riggs Magnuson each hit doubles for the Patriots. Quale earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief and struck out three.

Conner Quale got the start and struck out one in 5.1 innings pitched.

Owen Krueger struck out eight batters in five innings to get the win for the Patriots in Game Two.

Conner Quale and Ethan Quale each had two hits for the Patriots in Game Two as Pequot won 4-0.

Ethan Quale and Hoffman each recorded a double for the Patriots.

Game One

Crosby-Ironton 9 14 3

Pequot Lakes 10 11 2

WP: Ethan Quale. LP: Clayton Lingen. 2B: PL-Griffin Hoffman, Ethan Quale, Riggs Magnuson.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 4 8 1

Crosby-Ironton 0 3 0

WP: Owen Krueger. LP: Clayton Lingen. 2B: PL-Griffin Hoffman, Ethan Quale. Conference: CI 1-5, PL 4-0. Overall: CI 1-5, PL 5-0.

PL sweeps Gobblers

PEQUOT LAKES — Conner Quale went 4-for-6 for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their doubleheader sweep of the Aitkin Gobblers Tuesday, April 25.

Quale was 2-3 with three runs scored in the Patriots’ 9-5 Game One win. Caden Nelson drove in three runs and hit a double in Game One for Pequot Lakes.

Brown and Toftness also had Game One doubles for the Patriots.

Grant Loge struck out six to get the win in Game One

Quale went 2-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored in Game Two in the Patriots’ 9-7 win. Clay Erickson drove in three runs for the Patriots in Game Two as well.

Caden Nelson earned the win in Game Two and struck out seven in five innings pitched.

Game One

Aitkin 5 6 2

Pequot Lakes 9 8 0

WP: Grant Loge. LP: Eli Christy. 2B: PL-Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson, Caleb Toftness, A-Zack Ehnstrom, John Pelarski. HR: A-Craig Ashton.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 9 3 3

Aitkin 7 7 4