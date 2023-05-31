99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Baseball: Patriots one-hit Tigers

Pequot Lakes also shut out Rock Ridge

PL - PRB Baseball 5-25 1-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes first baseman Caleb Toftness looks to get PR-B's Corbin Knapp out at first in the Patriots win over the Tigers on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 10:29 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Clay Erickson went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their 8-1 win over the Pine River-Backus Tigers Thursday, May 25.

Caden Nelson ripped a triple and finished with four RBIs for the Patriots

Irvin Tulenchik tallied the only hit for the Tigers while Ryder Compton scored the lone run and walked three times.

PRB 1 1 3

Pequot Lakes 8 9 1

WP: Owen Krueger. LP: Ryder Compton. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson. 3B: PL-Caden Nelson.

PL - PRB Baseball 5-25 3-copy.jpg
Tiger infielder Irvin Tulenchik hits the dirt to stop a ground ball against Pequot Lakes on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent

Pequot Lakes 5, Rock Ridge 0

VIRGINIA — Nelson went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, and two RBIs as the Pequot Lakes Patriots defeated the Rock Ridge Wolverines 5-0 Tuesday, May 23.

Grant Loge pitched 6.1 innings of shutout baseball as he earned the win while striking out seven for the Patriots.

Erickson and Ethan Quale both added two hits for Pequot who improved to 11-8 this season.

Pequot Lakes 5 10 2

Rock Ridge 0 4 1

WP: Grant Loge. 2B: Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson. 3B: Caden Nelson.

PL - PRB Baseball 5-25 2-copy.jpg
Pequot Lakes' Caden Nelson throws from the mound in the Patriots' win over Pine River-Backus on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
Lena Richards / Echo Journal Correspondent
