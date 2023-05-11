99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Patriots fall in 4 of 5

Pequot Lakes Baseball

Pequot Lakes' Caden Nelson dives back to first base on a pickoff play against Park Rapids on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Forum News Service
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Riggs Magnuson finished 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored as the Pequot Lakes Patriots lost 11-10 to the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels in a Section 7-2A matchup Friday, May 5.

Clay Erickson and Griffin Hoffman each tripled for the Patriots.

Moose Lake/WR 11 12 4

Pequot Lakes 10 7 1

LP: Ethan Quale. 2B: Riggs Magnuson. 3B: Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman. Overall: PL 6-4.

Cardinals sweep Patriots

STAPLES — Caden Nelson picked up two hits in the first game, but the Patriot baseball team was swept 3-2, 3-2 against Staples-Motley in a Mid-State Conference match-up on Thursday, May 4.

Hoffman doubled to lead the Patriots in game two.

Grant Loge and Owen Krueger took the losses on the mound for the Patriots.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 2 5 3

Staples-Motley 3 2 1

WP: Colbe Tappe. LP: Grant Loge.

Game Two

Staples-Motley 3 5 2

Pequot Lakes 2 7 1

WP: Griffin Bettis. LP: Krueger. 2B: SM-Griffin Bettis, Justin Philippi, Kris Taylor; PL-Griffin Hoffman. 3B: SM-Colbe Tappe.

Pequot Lakes splits

PARK RAPIDS — Erickson went 6-for-9 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Pequot Lakes Patriots in their Mid-State Conference doubleheader split with Park Rapids Tuesday, May 2.

Erickson was 4-6 with two RBIs and two runs for the Patriots in their 17-1 Game One win.

Hoffman tallied three hits and six RBIs for Pequot Lakes in Game One.

Nelson got the win and struck out eight. He also scored three runs and hit a double.

Erickson tallied two hits and scored a run for the Patriots in their 5-2 Game Two loss. Nelson and Caleb Toftness doubled in Game Two.

Game One

Pequot Lakes 17 17 4

Park Rapids 1 5 2

WP: Caden Nelson. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson, Griffin Hoffman, Caden Nelson.

Game Two

Park Rapids 5 5 0

Pequot Lakes 2 8 2

LP: Grant Loge. 2B: PL-Clay Erickson, Caden Nelson, Caleb Toftness.

Read more Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball news

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
