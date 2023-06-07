99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Baseball: Patriots eliminated by International Falls

Pequot Lakes Baseball

summer-baseball-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

PINE CITY — Taevyn Brown and Alex Peterson each recorded a hit and a run as the No. 5 Pequot Lakes Patriots were upset 7-5 by the No. 12 International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Owen Kruger took the loss for the Patriots as he gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks in 3.1 innings.

The Patriots end their season at 12-9.

International Falls 7 6 7

Pequot Lakes 5 2 3

LP: Owen Krueger. Overall: PL 12-9.

Read more Pequot Lakes Patriots baseball news

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Optic yellow softball on grass
Prep
Softball: Patriots advance to section finals
June 02, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Softball players celebrate
Prep
Softball: Patriots win two nail bitters to advance to state
June 01, 2023 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
PL Track 5-23 1- Reese Laposky - copy.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girls track takes first at home
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
People fishing
Community
Take a Kid Fishing weekend is June 9-11
June 06, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
060623-CO-weekly-reports-BWCAW.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Area officers work details in Boundary Waters
June 06, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Weekend Volunteers3. Jim Brandt.jpg
Local
Whitefish's Big Island may see big changes
May 24, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal