Baseball: Patriots eliminated by International Falls

PINE CITY — Taevyn Brown and Alex Peterson each recorded a hit and a run as the No. 5 Pequot Lakes Patriots were upset 7-5 by the No. 12 International Falls Broncos in the Section 7-2A opening round Tuesday, May 30.

Owen Kruger took the loss for the Patriots as he gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks in 3.1 innings.

The Patriots end their season at 12-9.

International Falls 7 6 7

Pequot Lakes 5 2 3

LP: Owen Krueger. Overall: PL 12-9.