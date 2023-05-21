Baseball: 7th-grade Patriots take Mid-State crown

PARK RAPIDS — The Pequot Lakes seventh-grade baseball team claimed the Mid-State Conference in a Park Rapids tournament on Saturday, April 29. They narrowly beat Detroit Lakes first before beating Crosby-Ironton and ultimately Aitkin for the championship. Three players – Soren Nordby, Tucker Johnson and Tate Wallace – hit over-the-fence home runs throughout the three games.

