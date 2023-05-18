Baseball: Pequot Lakes Patriots win 2 of 5 games

PEQUOT LAKES — Owen Krueger struck out 11 over six shutout innings to pitch the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 3-1 non-conference victory over the Milaca Wolves Friday, May 12.

Krueger scattered four hits and two walks before giving way to Ethan Quale who earned the save.

Clay Erickson and Caden Nelson both drove in a run. Nelson doubled and walked. Tevyn Brown doubled and scored a run.

Milaca 1 8 0

Pequot Lakes 3 4 0

WP: Owen Krueger. SV: Ethan Quale. 2B: PL-Taevyn Brown, Caden Nelson. Overall: PL 8-7.

Pequot Lakes swept by Detroit Lakes

PEQUOT LAKES — Connor Quale was 3-for-4 with a run and a double in Game Two as the Pequot Lakes Patriots lost 17-0 and 9-2 to the Detroit Lakes Lakers in a Mid-State Conference doubleheader Thursday, May 11.

Erickson and Griffin Hoffman both finished 2-4 for the Patriots in Game Two.

Game One

Detroit Lakes 17 19 0

Pequot Lakes 0 2 3

LP: Caden Nelson.

Game Two

Pequot Lakes 2 9 3

Detroit Lakes 9 6 3

LP: Grant Loge. 2B: Connor Quale, Riggs Magnuson.

Bemidji 13, Patriots 0

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Lumberjacks haven’t lost at home yet this season, and they kept that streak alive in a 13-0 win over Pequot Lakes on Wednesday, May 10.

The Lumberjacks have outscored opposing teams 50-2 in four home games this season.

The Lumberjacks plated nine runs in the first inning, then added four more over the next two innings.

Bemidji 13, Pequot Lakes 0 (F/5)

PL 000 00 – 0-2-3

BHS 913 9X – 13-14-0

WP: Kapaun (CG, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

LP: Brennan (1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K)

Patriots 3, USA 2

PEQUOT LAKES — Quale went 4-for-4 with three RBIs including walk-off RBI double for the Pequot Lakes Patriots’ 3-2 win over Upsala/Swanville Area Monday, May 8.

Quale hit two doubles and Clay Erickson also had a double. Krueger struck out five over four innings and Grant Loge got the win and struck out three in three innings pitched.

Upsala/Swanville 2 7 1

Pequot Lakes 3 8 0

WP: Grant Loge. 2B: PL-Conner Quale (2), Clay Erickson.

Pequot Lakes junior Conner Quale (15) throws the ball to first base in the second inning against Bemidji on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Pequot Lakes sophomore Ethan Quale (5) leads off on first base in the second inning against Bemidji on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer