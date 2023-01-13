99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alpine Ski: Warriors 3rd at Powder Ridge

Calia Chaney placed seventh

PEJ-Sports-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 13, 2023 03:01 PM
KIMBALL – The Brainerd Warrior girls’ alpine skiing team placed third with 197 points at the Breakaway Invite Thursday, Jan. 5, at Powder Ridge in Kimball.

Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney placed seventh in 50.93 to lead the Warriors while Lauren Kalenberg, another Pequot Lakes junior, finished eighth.

The Warriors were scheduled to compete at Detroit Lakes Monday, Jan. 9.

Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 229, 2-Stillwater 222, 3-Brainerd 197, 4-Detroit Lakes 190, 5-Mound Westonka 172, 6-Annandale 144, 7-Lakes Area 139, 8-Roseville 84, 9-Crystal Valley inc.

Individual winner: Emily Gustafson (Mound Westonka) 47.89

Brainerd results: 7-Calia Chaney 50.93, 8-Lauren Kalenberg 52.04, 12-Piper Grillo 53.51, 28-Teagan Hartwig 1:06.24, 36-Katja Yliniemi 1:08.75, 44-Svea Streeter 1:18.31, 45-Emilija Dreimane 1:18.35

Related Topics: BRAINERD ALPINE SKIINGPEQUOT LAKESALPINE SKIING
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
