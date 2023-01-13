Alpine Ski: Warriors 3rd at Powder Ridge

KIMBALL – The Brainerd Warrior girls’ alpine skiing team placed third with 197 points at the Breakaway Invite Thursday, Jan. 5, at Powder Ridge in Kimball.

Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney placed seventh in 50.93 to lead the Warriors while Lauren Kalenberg, another Pequot Lakes junior, finished eighth.

The Warriors were scheduled to compete at Detroit Lakes Monday, Jan. 9.

Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 229, 2-Stillwater 222, 3-Brainerd 197, 4-Detroit Lakes 190, 5-Mound Westonka 172, 6-Annandale 144, 7-Lakes Area 139, 8-Roseville 84, 9-Crystal Valley inc.

Individual winner: Emily Gustafson (Mound Westonka) 47.89