Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Alpine Ski: Four Pequot skiers take to the slopes

Calia Chaney, Lauren Kalenberg, Teagan Hartwig and Svea Streeter compete for the Warriors

Calia Chaney (1).jpg
Brainerd's Calia Chaney skis down the hill Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, during the state Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Bill Johnson / Picture Day Pro!
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 06, 2022 03:01 PM
BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes students who are members of this season’s Brainerd Warrior alpine ski team include: Calia Chaney, Lauren Kalenberg, Teagan Hartwig and Svea Streeter.

Last season as sophomores, Kalenberg and Chaney both earned all-state honors with top 25 finishes at the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Chaney placed 23rd while Kalenberg was 24th for the Warriors. The two advanced to state following Section 5 competition in Taylors Falls. Kalenberg qualified for her third state meet by placing 11th overall while Chaney advanced for a second time with a 14th place finish.

The 2022-23 alpine skiing schedule was not available at press time.

Related Topics: BRAINERD ALPINE SKIINGPEQUOT LAKES
