Alpine Ski: Four Pequot skiers take to the slopes

BRAINERD — Pequot Lakes students who are members of this season’s Brainerd Warrior alpine ski team include: Calia Chaney, Lauren Kalenberg, Teagan Hartwig and Svea Streeter.

Last season as sophomores, Kalenberg and Chaney both earned all-state honors with top 25 finishes at the state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Chaney placed 23rd while Kalenberg was 24th for the Warriors. The two advanced to state following Section 5 competition in Taylors Falls. Kalenberg qualified for her third state meet by placing 11th overall while Chaney advanced for a second time with a 14th place finish.

The 2022-23 alpine skiing schedule was not available at press time.