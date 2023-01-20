Alpine Ski: Chaney wins at Giants Ridge
Pequot junior Lauren Kalenberg finished sixth in two races
BIWABIK — Brainerd Warrior skier Calia Chaney, a junior at Pequot Lakes, won the Sunrise Girls MLK Alpine race at Giants Ridge with a 1:16.1 time Saturday, Jan. 14, in Biwabik.
Lauren Kalenberg, also a Pequot Lakes junior, finished sixth in both the sunrise and sunset races. Chaney was 27th in the sunset race.
The Warriors are scheduled to compete Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Buck Hill Invitational in Burnsville.
Girls Sunrise Individual winner: Calia Chaney (Brd) 1:16.1
Other Brainerd results: 1-Chaney 1:16.1, 6-Lauren Kalenberg 1:17.99
Girls Sunset Individual winner: Caitlyn Bumpers (Eagan) 1:21.29
Brainerd results: 6-Lauren Kalenberg 1:17.99, 27-Calia Chaney 1:31.82
Chaney ties for 2nd place
On Monday, Jan. 9, Chaney tied for second for the third-place Warriors at the Detroit Lakes Invitational.
Chaney posted a time of 47.15 just ahead of Kalenberg’s fourth-place 47.86. Piper Grillo finished seventh for Brainerd.
Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 124.5, 2-Detroit Lakes 114, 3-Brainerd 110.5, 4-Lakes Area 94, 5-Annandale 72
Individual winner: Abby Wright (Breakaways) 47.11
Brainerd results: 2T-Calia Chaney 47.15, 4-Lauren Kalenberg 47.86, 7-Piper Grillo 52.62, 24-Katja Yliniemi 1:07.39, 26-Emilijah Dreimane 1:11.65, 30-Svea Streeter 1:13.83, 35-Teagan Hartwig 1:35.52
