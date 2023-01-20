Alpine Ski: Chaney wins at Giants Ridge

BIWABIK — Brainerd Warrior skier Calia Chaney, a junior at Pequot Lakes, won the Sunrise Girls MLK Alpine race at Giants Ridge with a 1:16.1 time Saturday, Jan. 14, in Biwabik.

Lauren Kalenberg, also a Pequot Lakes junior, finished sixth in both the sunrise and sunset races. Chaney was 27th in the sunset race.

The Warriors are scheduled to compete Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the Buck Hill Invitational in Burnsville.

Girls Sunrise Individual winner: Calia Chaney (Brd) 1:16.1

Other Brainerd results: 1-Chaney 1:16.1, 6-Lauren Kalenberg 1:17.99

Girls Sunset Individual winner: Caitlyn Bumpers (Eagan) 1:21.29

Brainerd results: 6-Lauren Kalenberg 1:17.99, 27-Calia Chaney 1:31.82

Chaney ties for 2nd place

On Monday, Jan. 9, Chaney tied for second for the third-place Warriors at the Detroit Lakes Invitational.

Chaney posted a time of 47.15 just ahead of Kalenberg’s fourth-place 47.86. Piper Grillo finished seventh for Brainerd.

Girls team scores: 1-Breakaways 124.5, 2-Detroit Lakes 114, 3-Brainerd 110.5, 4-Lakes Area 94, 5-Annandale 72

Individual winner: Abby Wright (Breakaways) 47.11