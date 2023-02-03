Alpine Ski: Chaney finishes 5th for Warriors

TAYLORS FALLS — Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney placed fifth in 1:04.32 for the Brainerd Warriors girls’ who finished 17th at the Hill-Murray alpine skiing Invitational Friday, Jan. 27, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.

Chaney skied the fourth-fastest time on both runs with a 29.97 on the Red Course and a 34.35 on the Blue Course for a combined 1:04.32. Lauren Kalenberg was disqualified on her second run after posting the 11th fastest time on the Red Course.

St. Cloud won the tiebreaker over Minneapolis Washburn and Hill-Murray after they all finished with 424 points.

Brainerd was scheduled to host the Warrior Invite at Mount Ski Gull Monday, Jan. 30.

Girls team scores: 1-St. Cloud 424, 2-Minneapolis Washburn 424, 3-Hill-Murray 424, 4-Benilde-St. Margaret’s 417, 5-Blake 398, 6-Minneapolis Southwest 378, 7-Mahtomedi 328, 8-Spectrum 307, 9-MAST 303, 10-Blaine 303, 11-Chaska/Chanhassen 287, 12-Detroit Lakes 267, 13-St. Paul Alpine 266, 14-Visitation 265, 15-Lakeville North 263, 16-Bloomington 247, 17-Brainerd 203, 18-Annandale 171, 19-DeLaSalle 10, 20-Academy of Holy Angels 48

Individual winner: Grace Horejsi (Benilde-St. Margaret’s) 1:03.42