Alpine ski: Calia Chaney sixth at Afton Alps

HASTINGS — Pequot Lakes junior Calia Chaney finished sixth with a 1:06.1 as the Brainerd Warrior girls’ placed seventh as a team at the Afton Alps alpine ski invitational Friday, Feb. 3.

Lauren Kalenberg, also at Pequot Lakes junior, finished 11th at 1:09.26.

The Warriors were scheduled to compete at the Section 5 meet Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls.

Girls team scores: 1-Stillwater 617, 2-St. Cloud Breakaways 554,3-St. Croix Prep 534, 4-Northfield 534, 5-Eagan/Eastview 498, 6-Woodbury 474, 7-Brainerd 449, 8-East Ridge 439, 9-Hastings 427, 10-St.Paul Alpine Ski Team 384, 11-Oreno 369, 12-Mahtomedi 365, 13-Park 178, 13-Roseville 178, 15-Mounds Park Academy 140

Individual winner: Maycie Neubauer (Stillwater) 1:04.19

Brainerd results: 6-Calia Chaney 1:06.1, 11-Lauren Kalenberg 1:09.26, 18-Piper Grillo 1:10.14, 69-Teagan Hartwig 1:26.92, 75-Katja Yliniemi 1:29.31, 86-Emilija Dreimane 1:35.85, 93-Svea Streeter 1:43.20

Chaney wins at Mount Ski Gull

LAKE SHORE — On Monday, Jan. 30, Chaney earned the individual title at the Brainerd Invitational at Mount Ski Gull in Lake Shore.

Chaney also won both runs for a time of 46.87 for the Warrior girls, who finished second behind St. Cloud.

“Calia was over a second ahead of the pack on both runs,” Ruttger said. “She had a great night.”

Kalenberg placed third in 48.32 and teammate Piper Grillo was seventh in 49.72.

“It’s hard to compete with St. Cloud this season as they have a tough team,” Ruttger said of the girls. “Piper is an eighth grader and competed in Colorado last weekend and is a part of the trio, who has experience. The rest of our lineup, it’s their first year racing.”

Girls team scores: 1-St. Cloud 153, 2-Brainerd 140, 3-Detroit Lakes 131, 4-Lakes Area 86

Individual winner: Calia Chaney (Brd) 46.87