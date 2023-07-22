PR-B grad named Mayville’s interim volleyball coach

MAYVILLE, North Dakota — Katie Aasen has been named interim head volleyball coach at Mayville State University for the 2023 season.

Aasen – formerly Katie Wangberg – is a 2011 graduate of Pine River-Backus High School and previously served as an assistant coach for the Mayville State Comets for six years. She also played volleyball at the collegiate level – first for North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then for Mayville State.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 2016, and currently serves as an instructor in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation at the University.

She and her husband, Marcus, and their two sons, Loken and Kiyer, live in Mayville.