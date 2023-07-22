6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
PR-B grad named Mayville’s interim volleyball coach

Katie Aasen is a 2011 Pine River-Backus graduate

Katie Aasen - Wangberg.jpg
Katie Aasen
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

MAYVILLE, North Dakota — Katie Aasen has been named interim head volleyball coach at Mayville State University for the 2023 season.

Aasen – formerly Katie Wangberg – is a 2011 graduate of Pine River-Backus High School and previously served as an assistant coach for the Mayville State Comets for six years. She also played volleyball at the collegiate level – first for North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then for Mayville State.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 2016, and currently serves as an instructor in Health, Physical Education, and Recreation at the University.

She and her husband, Marcus, and their two sons, Loken and Kiyer, live in Mayville.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877.
