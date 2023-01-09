99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 9
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Community contributions
Community contributions
Unedited, unpaid content from readers. Lightly edited.

Up North with Leroy - Jan. 9, 2023 - BACK IN SHAPE

An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty

Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
January 09, 2023 06:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
010923-Leroy-Cartoon-back-in-shape.jpg

"THE HOLIDAYS ARE OVER. TIME TO GET BACK IN SHAPE."

Read more 'Up North with Leroy'
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Jan 2, 2023 - DID YOU GET...
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
January 02, 2023 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Dec. 26, 2022 - Up north, its okay to ...
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 26, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - December 19, 2022 - Your ice is better
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 19, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - December 13, 2022 - Stare down
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 12, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Mice and hats - December 5, 2022
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 05, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - November 28, 2022
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
November 28, 2022 07:55 AM

Related Topics: UP NORTH WITH LEROYNORTHLAND OUTDOORSFAMILYMEMBERS-ONLY
What to read next
010723.N.BP.FROST - 1.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Column: Exploring the difference between hoar frost and rime ice, where to spot it
"These recent frosty days sent me on a hunt to remind myself once again of the difference between hoar frost and rime ice — as they tend to look virtually the same until you get an up-close look."
January 08, 2023 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
081121-inside-the-outdoors.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Minnesota bids farewell to a wildlife management legend
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
January 08, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
Book "I am Emily" cover 1
Northland Outdoors
New children's book captures story of Duluth outdoor adventurer
"I Am Emily" aims to inspire all kids to follow in the bootsteps of Emily Ford.
January 07, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Pink Stinky jig.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: He calls it the ‘Pink Stinky,’ and the name most certainly fits
Try as he might, Dave Hedman of Fargo says he couldn’t find a replacement for the hot, odoriferous ice fishing lure, which apparently got its aroma from something in the paint.
January 06, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken