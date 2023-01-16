Up North with Leroy - Jan. 16, 2023 - TAPERED PANTS
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
"I BROKE IT WHILE PUTTING ON MY TAPERED PANTS."
