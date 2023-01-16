99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 16
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Community contributions
Community contributions
Unedited, unpaid content from readers. Lightly edited.

Up North with Leroy - Jan. 16, 2023 - TAPERED PANTS

An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty

Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
January 16, 2023 04:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
011623-Leroy-Cartoon-tapered-pants.jpg
By Frank Haggerty

"I BROKE IT WHILE PUTTING ON MY TAPERED PANTS."

Read more 'Up North with Leroy'
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Jan. 9, 2023 - BACK IN SHAPE
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
January 09, 2023 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Jan 2, 2023 - DID YOU GET...
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
January 02, 2023 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Dec. 26, 2022 - Up north, its okay to ...
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 26, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - December 19, 2022 - Your ice is better
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 19, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - December 13, 2022 - Stare down
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 12, 2022 06:01 AM
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Mice and hats - December 5, 2022
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 05, 2022 06:01 AM

Related Topics: UP NORTH WITH LEROYNORTHLAND OUTDOORSFAMILYMEMBERS-ONLY
What To Read Next
eel.jpg
Northland Outdoors
18-year-old angler on track to catch all 54 fish native to Minnesota
Ottertail resident is out to catch every fish native to Minnesota, has nine remaining.
January 15, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
boy sleeps outside
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps outdoors for 1,000 nights
Isaac Ortman, 14, plans to keep his streak going, winter and summer — maybe for years longer.
January 13, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
BISF snowmobilers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Ample snow means good times for snowmobiling, skiing and other outdoor recreation
Much of northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota has 10 to 20 inches of snow on the ground, with scattered pockets that are deeper.
January 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Two snowmobilers on the Pequaywan Snowmobile Trail
Northland Outdoors
As snow piles up, deaths mount, officials urge snowmobile safety
DNR officers urge riders to slow down, avoid alcohol and stay off potentially thin ice.
January 12, 2023 03:02 PM
 · 
By  John Myers