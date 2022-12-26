Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, December 26
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Inside the Outdoors: Winter comes in like a lion

Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn

122622-inside-the-outdoors-lion.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Mike Rahn
December 26, 2022 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

You know you’re a bona fide, qualified, official Minnesotan if the threat of a snow storm finds you with excited anticipation. You don’t quite earn the distinction when you’re young. Young people have self-serving reasons for being excited by snow. Among them are the building of snowmen, snowball fights, sledding and snowboarding, and—at least in the days before COVID-19 revealed the option of online learning—the school “snow day.”

Only after you are a grownup and have to deal with snow’s less pleasant consequences does excitement over snow really mean something. Consequences like removing it from sidewalks, driveways and over-burdened roofs, navigating roads made treacherous by drifting, and snow compacted into ice, and arriving at destinations late and white-knuckled. Only after you have suffered such consequences and still retain a childlike fondness for snow, have you earned the rank of Minnesota Snow Lover.

My better half and I are of that generation known as baby boomers, and thereby meet the criteria of age and snow experience several times over. We have never developed the migratory instinct to leave Minnesota as snowbirds headed for Florida, Arizona or Texas, so as to miss the winter to come. Most recently, when weather forecasters predicted a winter storm that would impact a swath of the nation from Southwest to Northeast, we checked the level of propane in our tank, filled the snow blower with gas and stretched the ice grippers onto the soles of our walking boots. “Let it come,” was our reaction.

And, as we all know, “come” is just what it did, and in great quantity. Some areas of the far North received from 18 to 29 inches, while much of the state from the Twin Cities northward received 10 or more inches. Hereabouts, it began as an almost imperceptible mist, next to impossible to see or feel, but slowly laying down a thin layer of freezing wetness over every exposed surface. Next came a more tangible sleet, not quite rain and not quite snow. Finally, the precipitation that would provide the bulk of the accumulation turned to heavy snow missiles the size of corn flakes.

Over a two day period, nearly a foot of snow fell, its wetness—the same quality that makes the best snowballs—allowing it to cling to every surface. The pines, spruce, birch, aspen, maples, the cattails ringing the sloughs and ornamental shrubbery all had a thick white coating befitting an explosion in a frosting factory. An artist rendering a scene with so much white on foliage would be accused of sacrificing realism for effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Branches bent under the weight. What wind there was would be no match for the adhesive properties of the snow, unable to blow it free and unburden them. Slender birch and aspen trunks took 90 degree bends, while many pine and spruce branches hung downward at precarious angles, and others broke under the weight. A Norway pine bough, many feet from the ground and nearly four inches thick, cracked, gave way and battered a house gutter on its way to earth. Neighbors nearby suffered the same, or worse, as Mother Nature gave trees of all sizes and descriptions a heavy pruning. Power outages, from brief to extended, were widespread. When the weather front finally passed, it would be replaced by intense cold in the days leading up to what will be—without question—a very white Christmas.

Apart from these direct effects of the recent heavy snow on people and landscape, there will be other lingering effects, too. As happened last year, substantial snow has now arrived before a deep layer of solid ice could form on many popular winter fishing lakes. This will make mobility—in some cases perhaps safety—an uncertainty in some locations, especially for heavy vehicles pulling large “wheelhouse” style fishing structures. This is the last thing that ice anglers wanted to see.

Then there are the effects on some familiar wildlife species. Humans have invented means of adapting to extreme winter weather, from forced-air furnaces that provide heat, to plows to remove snow from our streets and highways, to goose-down and synthetically-insulated garments that help us cope directly with the worst cold conditions. Wildlife must also deal with extreme weather, but with bodily mechanisms and behaviors bestowed on them by evolution rather than invention.

Whitetail deer are able to deal with extreme cold thanks to an insulating layer of hollow hairs over their entire body. These hollow hairs trap and hold body heat, not so different from some hollow space-age insulating fibers in our cold weather clothing. Snow is actually a greater threat to deer than cold. When snow depths reach and exceed roughly 15 inches, deer mobility becomes more difficult, especially for younger, smaller animals. More energy is then expended to obtain food. When snow gets deep enough, deer may “yard up,” or congregate in areas where travel may be easier and shelter is good, but food supplies in such confined areas may eventually be exhausted.

Wildlife agencies, including our own Department of Natural Resources, tabulate days during a winter with such 15-inch-plus snow depths, added to the number of days when the temperature drops below zero. Temperature is a factor, despite a whitetail’s great insulation, because body heat must still be generated, and the colder it is, the more food-produced body heat is needed. When the cumulative number of days with such snow depths and sub-zero temperatures reaches 120 or higher, the winter is considered severe in terms of deer survival. Official winter has just begun, and already a substantial swath of Minnesota has snow depths of 15 or more inches, and temperatures have already dipped below zero, thus launching the countdown. Last winter was a difficult one for deer in some parts of northern Minnesota. Two in a row would not be good.

Ruffed grouse, on the other hand, generally benefit from deep snow, especially when it is soft enough for them to burrow into it and escape the open air above the snow layer. Sheltering here makes them less available to predators during the hours between feeding sessions, generally at dawn or dusk. A snow burrow also reduces their body’s demand for those heat-producing food resources, since temperatures within a snow burrow can be between 20 and 30 degrees above zero Fahrenheit, even when the air temperature is far below that.

Snow—and winter generally—agrees with some people more than others, and its effect on different wildlife species can be significantly different, too.

Read more of 'Inside the Outdoors
121922-inside-the-outdoors-appreciation.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Of thankfulness and hope
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
121122-inside-the-outdoors-water-and-ice.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Our ‘Miracle on Ice’ is an annual event
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 11, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
120522-inside-the-outdoors-lonely-land.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: The ‘Lonely Land’ won’t be for long
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 06, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
112022-inside-outdoors-hunting-mishaps.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Scrapes and narrow escapes are sometimes part of a hunter’s life
Outdoors writer Mike Rahn shares a harrowing incident while duck hunting on Leech Lake one year
November 21, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
110722-inside-the-outdoors-fair-game.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Inside the Outdoors: ‘Fair Game’ is a moving target
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
November 07, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
102522-inside-the-outdoors-politics.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Outdoors fans face familiar, sometimes conflicting, election choices
The intersecting issues of firearms regulation, public lands, and conservation funding.
October 25, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
101522-inside-the-outdoors-fishing-tournaments.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Competitiveness is OK, until it isn’t
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
October 15, 2022 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
100522-inside-the-outdoors-wild-rice.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Wild rice can be a bane, but is mostly a boon
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
October 05, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Rahn - Inside the Outdoors.jpg
Mike Rahn, columnist

Related Topics: INSIDE THE OUTDOORSNORTHLAND OUTDOORSMEMBERS-ONLY
By Mike Rahn
What to read next
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Dec. 26, 2022 - Up north, its okay to ...
An original 'UP NORTH' cartoon, by Frank Haggerty
December 26, 2022 06:01 AM
Craig Lida stands at the back of his boat in a harbor.
Northland Outdoors
The Great Loop: A north-central Minnesota man’s 6,000-mile journey
The Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern U.S., and part of Canada, down the Mississippi, through the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway and the Great Lakes.
December 24, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
122422SLUSH cropped.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Beware of the dreaded 'S' word – slush – when on the ice
A lot can change between now and the end of winter, but if the past week is any indication, this is going to be a tough winter for slush on many bodies of water in both Minnesota and North Dakota.
December 23, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
friday wind.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Christmas Weekend Outlook
The breeze will continue Saturday with another round of snow possible on Sundya.
December 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg