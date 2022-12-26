Inside the Outdoors: Winter comes in like a lion

You know you’re a bona fide, qualified, official Minnesotan if the threat of a snow storm finds you with excited anticipation. You don’t quite earn the distinction when you’re young. Young people have self-serving reasons for being excited by snow. Among them are the building of snowmen, snowball fights, sledding and snowboarding, and—at least in the days before COVID-19 revealed the option of online learning—the school “snow day.”

Only after you are a grownup and have to deal with snow’s less pleasant consequences does excitement over snow really mean something. Consequences like removing it from sidewalks, driveways and over-burdened roofs, navigating roads made treacherous by drifting, and snow compacted into ice, and arriving at destinations late and white-knuckled. Only after you have suffered such consequences and still retain a childlike fondness for snow, have you earned the rank of Minnesota Snow Lover.

My better half and I are of that generation known as baby boomers, and thereby meet the criteria of age and snow experience several times over. We have never developed the migratory instinct to leave Minnesota as snowbirds headed for Florida, Arizona or Texas, so as to miss the winter to come. Most recently, when weather forecasters predicted a winter storm that would impact a swath of the nation from Southwest to Northeast, we checked the level of propane in our tank, filled the snow blower with gas and stretched the ice grippers onto the soles of our walking boots. “Let it come,” was our reaction.

And, as we all know, “come” is just what it did, and in great quantity. Some areas of the far North received from 18 to 29 inches, while much of the state from the Twin Cities northward received 10 or more inches. Hereabouts, it began as an almost imperceptible mist, next to impossible to see or feel, but slowly laying down a thin layer of freezing wetness over every exposed surface. Next came a more tangible sleet, not quite rain and not quite snow. Finally, the precipitation that would provide the bulk of the accumulation turned to heavy snow missiles the size of corn flakes.

Over a two day period, nearly a foot of snow fell, its wetness—the same quality that makes the best snowballs—allowing it to cling to every surface. The pines, spruce, birch, aspen, maples, the cattails ringing the sloughs and ornamental shrubbery all had a thick white coating befitting an explosion in a frosting factory. An artist rendering a scene with so much white on foliage would be accused of sacrificing realism for effect.

Branches bent under the weight. What wind there was would be no match for the adhesive properties of the snow, unable to blow it free and unburden them. Slender birch and aspen trunks took 90 degree bends, while many pine and spruce branches hung downward at precarious angles, and others broke under the weight. A Norway pine bough, many feet from the ground and nearly four inches thick, cracked, gave way and battered a house gutter on its way to earth. Neighbors nearby suffered the same, or worse, as Mother Nature gave trees of all sizes and descriptions a heavy pruning. Power outages, from brief to extended, were widespread. When the weather front finally passed, it would be replaced by intense cold in the days leading up to what will be—without question—a very white Christmas.

Apart from these direct effects of the recent heavy snow on people and landscape, there will be other lingering effects, too. As happened last year, substantial snow has now arrived before a deep layer of solid ice could form on many popular winter fishing lakes. This will make mobility—in some cases perhaps safety—an uncertainty in some locations, especially for heavy vehicles pulling large “wheelhouse” style fishing structures. This is the last thing that ice anglers wanted to see.

Then there are the effects on some familiar wildlife species. Humans have invented means of adapting to extreme winter weather, from forced-air furnaces that provide heat, to plows to remove snow from our streets and highways, to goose-down and synthetically-insulated garments that help us cope directly with the worst cold conditions. Wildlife must also deal with extreme weather, but with bodily mechanisms and behaviors bestowed on them by evolution rather than invention.

Whitetail deer are able to deal with extreme cold thanks to an insulating layer of hollow hairs over their entire body. These hollow hairs trap and hold body heat, not so different from some hollow space-age insulating fibers in our cold weather clothing. Snow is actually a greater threat to deer than cold. When snow depths reach and exceed roughly 15 inches, deer mobility becomes more difficult, especially for younger, smaller animals. More energy is then expended to obtain food. When snow gets deep enough, deer may “yard up,” or congregate in areas where travel may be easier and shelter is good, but food supplies in such confined areas may eventually be exhausted.

Wildlife agencies, including our own Department of Natural Resources, tabulate days during a winter with such 15-inch-plus snow depths, added to the number of days when the temperature drops below zero. Temperature is a factor, despite a whitetail’s great insulation, because body heat must still be generated, and the colder it is, the more food-produced body heat is needed. When the cumulative number of days with such snow depths and sub-zero temperatures reaches 120 or higher, the winter is considered severe in terms of deer survival. Official winter has just begun, and already a substantial swath of Minnesota has snow depths of 15 or more inches, and temperatures have already dipped below zero, thus launching the countdown. Last winter was a difficult one for deer in some parts of northern Minnesota. Two in a row would not be good.

Ruffed grouse, on the other hand, generally benefit from deep snow, especially when it is soft enough for them to burrow into it and escape the open air above the snow layer. Sheltering here makes them less available to predators during the hours between feeding sessions, generally at dawn or dusk. A snow burrow also reduces their body’s demand for those heat-producing food resources, since temperatures within a snow burrow can be between 20 and 30 degrees above zero Fahrenheit, even when the air temperature is far below that.

Snow—and winter generally—agrees with some people more than others, and its effect on different wildlife species can be significantly different, too.

