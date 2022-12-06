Inside the Outdoors: The ‘Lonely Land’ won’t be for long

While on a walk with my spouse on the post-Thanksgiving weekend, seeing the changes happening all around us, I was reminded of the title of a book whose author fired my imagination for wild places and outdoor adventures. That author is the late Sigurd Olson, one of the most influential forces in the preservation of wilderness and the northern Minnesota land and waterscape we call “canoe country.”

The title of the book that for some reason came to mind was The Lonely Land. Wilderness was a thread that ran through the books he authored, much of it presented as sketches and vignettes of nature, and our relationship to it. But The Lonely Land was different, a book-length journal of his canoe voyage of some 500 miles in a setting a thousand miles north of Lake Superior, where he and companions retraced the route paddled and trod by voyageurs and fur traders of the 18th and 19th centuries.

It was a land where “sparsely populated” would be an understatement, a land of moss and muskeg and climate-stunted trees, much different in look and feel from the lush and verdant Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness where northern Minnesota meets southern Ontario. Through Olson’s writing we could peer through a window in time and be transported to a distant place—a lonely place—where important pages of our history were written.

Maybe I was reminded of this because the changes happening around us have a similar element of loneliness about them. Deciduous trees and shrubs are bare, and we know that their color and life will not return for months to come. Many colorful birds have left us for the more temperate climates they need to survive. The only flowers we will see for a long time to come are those that will come from a florist. Neighbors—particularly those of a certain age—may have migrated, too. A sense of loss—of loneliness—would be understandable.

As my wife and I walked the road that borders a lake near our home, we could hear “ice voices.” It was the sound of thousands of tiny shards and plates of ice grinding against one another in the gentle waves driven onshore by a west wind. The ice had formed along the shore during several still, sub-freezing nights. Now, it was as if the lake was mounting a counterattack to reclaim its freedom, a battle it will inevitably lose—probably in just a matter of days.

Above this “white noise” of lake ice, my wife and I would periodically hear notes that sounded like old-fashioned bicycle horns. We’ve heard them often enough over the autumn to know they came not from pedal-powered two-wheel vehicles, but from trumpeter swans. They’ve been congregating on the lake as the marshes and ponds nearby have gradually become icebound, leaving them few places to go to find open water.

There were seven of them, drifting and paddling perhaps a hundred and fifty yards offshore, periodically calling in the unmistakable vocal notes no other swan can imitate. They seemed restless, which would not be surprising for waterfowl at this time of year, when at any time they could be forced into a southward flight as open water disappears under a layer of ice.

As we walked and watched, their calls were suddenly drowned out by a furious splashing, as their webbed feet beat the water in that characteristic swan take-off, which begins with a run for many yards across the water. The birds eventually cleared the water’s surface, became airborne, gained altitude and circled over our heads not far above the tops of the tall pines along the shore. They circled a second time, took a southeast heading and eventually disappeared from sight.

Earlier in the day, while passing one of the lake’s public boat launch sites, a lone pickup-and-trailer rig was parked where not long ago there would have been a crowd. Several hundred yards offshore a boat—almost certainly launched from this trailer—was slowly back-trolling into a light chop. There are die-hards in every sport, and angling is no exception. The docks at all this lake’s launch sites have been pulled, and now look strangely out of place standing on dry land. This makes launching a boat a trickier process. But nothing will keep the most dedicated open water anglers from getting in a last trip before ice makes that option unavailable for up to five months, give or take.

Like open water anglers, hunter numbers for the most part are waning, too. The general firearms deer season and waterfowl hunting season have reached their ends. Pheasant and grouse hunting remain open through Jan. 1, and rabbit, hare and squirrel hunting seasons remain open through Feb. 28. So, like that lone angler, diehards will pursue such opportunities to the bitter end. But the legion that went afield shouldering shotguns and rifles weeks or months ago has diminished greatly.

Things are pretty quiet on the woods, waters and wetlands front. But that will soon change. As lakes complete their ice-over, villages of ice fishing structures will pop up on every popular fishing lake. The whine of snowmobile engines will reverberate across lakes, and—with the coming of snow cover—on Minnesota’s 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails. Cross country skiers will kick and glide on groomed trails in state and national forests, state and county parks, arboretums, at resort properties and on golf courses; a network of skiing opportunities literally border-to-border.

What seems for the moment a lonely land will soon be repopulated with Minnesotans and visitors from beyond our borders, taking part in winter activities that are emblematic of Minnesota and of our obsession with the outdoors no matter what the season.

