Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Of thankfulness and hope

Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn

121922-inside-the-outdoors-appreciation.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Opinion by Mike Rahn
December 19, 2022 07:01 AM
Thanksgiving and Christmas share more than just their proximity on the calendar, positioned as they are only a month apart, give or take a day or two. These high points in the holiday cycle have meaning and purpose that complement one another. One is a celebration of appreciation, of thanks, for blessings in our lives. The other has historical and religious roots in hope. Their meaning can get overshadowed by material things, like feasting and gifting, but at their core they are about positive things.

Minnesotans who have outdoor interests have a lot to be thankful for, living as we do in a place with resources and opportunities that others elsewhere rightfully envy. Yet there are still things that we might have reason to hope for, “gifts” of a non-material nature that would benefit not just ourselves, but many. No doubt you have some in mind, or with a little bit of thought could readily identify them. My wish list has several that are deserving of mention.

One of these is the wish and hope that there will soon be meaningful action to stem the spread of deer-killing chronic wasting disease (CWD), which is gradually spreading across Minnesota. Captive deer and elk farms have been identified as the probable cause of its spread. At such places—for a price—a trophy-level whitetail buck can be “hunted” and shot, all within fenced boundaries.

In an effort to control this disease, legislation introduced in the Minnesota Legislature in the spring of 2022 would have established a moratorium on new captive deer and elk farms in Minnesota. It appeared headed for passage in May. But in an 11th hour back-room change orchestrated by then-Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller of Winona, several key Republican senators reversed their earlier support, and stripped the moratorium provision from the legislation.

What was not apparent at the time, but revealed soon after, was that Sen. Miller’s brother owns a captive deer farm near Winona. That region is at the epicenter of CWD’s spread into the population of wild whitetail deer in Minnesota. The deer farm moratorium issue is certain to come up again, and—with a new Senate Majority Leader, and the DFL in the majority in both the Senate and House—its prospects in the next legislative session appear brighter. I certainly hope so.

As a hunter, I’m grateful for the public land in Minnesota that provides opportunities for me and for others with similar interests. In particular, for our state’s Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). These have been acquired for the specific purpose of maximizing wildlife values and abundance; not just for hunters, but for other compatible recreational pursuits as well.

The more than 1,400 WMAs are scattered widely across the state, and are found in every kind of habitat, from forest to prairie to wetland, harboring deer, pheasants, ruffed grouse, woodcock, ducks and geese, squirrels, rabbits and innumerable songbirds and other nongame creatures. Many have been acquired with federal funding that originated in hunting license revenue and a tax on hunting-related gear purchases, under provisions of the federal Pittman-Robertson Act. This legislation mandates that the first priority in management is to maximize their value for wildlife.

For several years there has been a conflict simmering within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) over logging on WMAs, and a perception by many of the agency’s wildlife managers that a higher priority has been given to meeting a state commitment to sell timber harvest rights. Done properly, logging is a valuable tool for wildlife managers. In particular, it can benefit such “early forest succession” species as whitetail deer and ruffed grouse. Done poorly, logging can harm wildlife productivity instead.

A formal protest of the DNR’s logging practices on WMAs was voiced by more than two dozen DNR wildlife management professionals. Eventually, in response to this, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS)—which oversees the use of Pittman-Robertson Act funding—did its own examination of the DNR’s logging practices. The USFWS found that the DNR was out of compliance with a number of laws and regulations, and that its Division of Forestry was making decisions that should have been left to wildlife managers.

Now, following this finding of noncompliance, the DNR has been given an opportunity to change these practices—without penalty—under an “agreement” with USFWS. Some might compare this to a court settlement in which the defendant does not admit guilt, but everyone knows where the guilt lies. It’s unfortunate that the US Fish & Wildlife Service had to step in and set the DNR’s management practices back on a proper course.

One of the sad counterpoints to a joyful holiday like Thanksgiving or Christmas is the absence of loved ones. That absence might be due to physical distance, and might be only temporary. It might be due to emotional distance and hopefully can be resolved with time. Unfortunately, an absence might instead be permanent, due to a loved one who is no longer with us, as the euphemism for death goes. COVID-19 brought this home to us in a manner like no comparable event in our lifetime.

There is another epidemic that can also lead to permanent absence. It’s the epidemic of loss through gun violence. If there is a hope worthy of the hopefulness of Christmas, it’s that we can somehow come to grips with the factors that lead to it, or that allow it to happen. It’s a conundrum for me, because I have been a lifelong fancier of sporting firearms. I appreciate some for their ingenious engineering, some for their masterful artistry in engraving and wood working, the product of skilled hands that often goes far beyond mere function.

But while some firearms are designed to be efficient in hunting or in target shooting, some are frankly designed for their efficiency in killing people. As a deer hunter, I confess to never having felt a need for firepower like that offered by a 30-round clip, or a 100-round extension magazine. Nor have my deer hunting friends ever expressed such a need. Yet these are as available as traditionally-configured hunting arms. We also allow young people to play video and virtual reality games where killing is a primary objective, and then wonder why they become desensitized to human suffering and death.

I’ve been accused by some of my more liberal friends of lacking the courage to embrace serious firearms regulation. I’ve also been accused by more conservative friends of being blind to a liberal agenda that could someday ban all firearms. I happen to believe there is a middle ground where we can protect the rights of stable, law-abiding citizens, while meaningfully reducing the threat of mass violence. Especially violence to the young and innocent, like my two young granddaughters, who should not have to be taught how to survive a mass shooting in their classrooms.

These days it seems like a lot to hope for. But, after all, hopefulness is what Christmas is about.

Mike Rahn - Inside the Outdoors.jpg
Mike Rahn, columnist

Opinion by Mike Rahn
