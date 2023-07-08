Inside the Outdoors: Mushroom harvest dust-up raises novel but valid questions

When you hear the term “bag limit,” it’s usually all but certain that the subject at hand will be hunting. But if a policy brushfire now smoldering gathers enough momentum, the term bag limit could apply not only to the number of grouse or ducks you can harvest, but perhaps even to how many wild mushrooms or blueberries or blackberries you can pick at any one time on certain state-managed public lands. Not surprising, a fire brigade in opposition to such restrictions is already forming.

What has ignited this potential policy conflict was a rumored proposal within the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Parks and Trails division to consider some limit on the harvest of wild mushrooms by foragers within Minnesota state park boundaries, as described in a recent article by Minneapolis Star-Tribune staff writer Tony Kennedy. As reported, the rationale—expressed by DNR Parks and Trails Division Director Ann Pierce—was concern that the resource could be hurt by unlimited mushroom harvesting for personal use in some state parks.

Some DNR state park staff have cited an increase in large groups of mushroom foragers gathering in state parks to pursue this activity, and—they say—on occasion trampling and harming other vegetation in the process. The spread of invasive plant species was also reportedly a concern of some state park staff.

The Minnesota Mycological Society, with 1,000 or so members, conducts group field trips to state parks for the purposes of education, recreation and mushroom harvesting for food, and its president is pushing back on the prospect of limiting mushroom harvest in state parks. He has countered that the mushroom picking impact on state park lands is minimal, and does not warrant harvest restrictions.

The DNR has stated that the policy under consideration is for state parks only, and not so broad as to include all lands under DNR management, such as state forests. Pierce noted that state parks have always had special rules, their purpose being to “preserve and perpetuate natural features” on these lands, while still allowing a range of recreational activities. A new regulatory action—if it were to come to that—is usually preceded by a comment period in which the public can weigh in, and is likely to be subject to review by the governor.

Are there good reasons for limiting the harvest of wild edibles in state parks, whether it’s only mushrooms, or includes wild berries and other foraging items, too? This broader approach is also reportedly under DNR consideration. Logically, it should be up to the DNR to demonstrate what reasonable harvest is, and what—if any—are the unacceptable impacts of foraging. In principle, this is not so different from biologists determining the limits on how many fish or grouse an angler or hunter should be allowed to take.

Is there evidence that without limits there will not be “enough to go around?” Can over-harvest affect the long-term abundance of these resources? Should harvest decisions not only consider the importance of mushrooms and berries to humans, but also their importance to wild creatures—bears, birds and other species—that are residents of these places? Is there “collateral damage” to vegetation or landscape features in areas where the foraging occurs, or other unacceptable impacts on the natural state of these harvest areas?

At first blush the idea of a “bag limit” on wild edibles seems like unnecessary regulatory overreach. But there are other things we’re not allowed to do in state parks. We’re not permitted to pick wild flowers. No digging up wild plants to transplant to our own backyard. No cutting of firewood, or trimming spruce, pine, or balsam boughs for Christmas decorating. In a very real sense, a state park and what is found there belong to every Minnesotan.

In that Star-Tribune article, the president of the Mycological Society expressed the opinion that a limit on mushroom harvest might make the effort not sufficiently rewarding for those who might travel a significant distance to forage in a Minnesota state park. Using that logic, a hunter who travels a long distance to hunt ducks might think themselves entitled to harvest more than a person who lives a short distance away and hunts the same marsh or lake. Where is the logic in that?

Mike Rahn, columnist

Management principles and the special mission of Minnesota state parks should determine whether harvest of anything within park boundaries—whether fish, fowl, or fungus—should be without limits.

Perhaps foraging restrictions will prove unnecessary. But examining the issue is not an unreasonable exercise, and certainly provides food for thought.