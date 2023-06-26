Inside the Outdoors: Merlin works wizardry for birders

If you are familiar with the legend of early England’s King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, you have also heard of Merlin. Merlin was the wizard said to have the power to foretell the future, to shape-shift—changing into non-human forms—and to have been advisor and mentor to the young King Arthur.

By coincidence, there is also a bird called the merlin, a small species of falcon native to our Northern Hemisphere that is known colloquially as the “pigeon hawk.” This name is an allusion both to the typical size of its prey, and to the fact that—like the larger peregrine falcon—it, too, thrives in cities, where there is generally an ample supply of semi-tame pigeons when the dinner bell signals it’s time to feed the fledgling merlins.

There is now another Merlin, thanks to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology, that renowned seat of bird knowledge located at New York’s Cornell University. This Merlin is a free application, or “app,” that can be downloaded onto your smartphone, and can help you identify just about any bird you are likely to see or hear.

I met this version of Merlin when my son—who is far more digitally savvy than I am—showed me how it works on a recent visit, and offered to download it onto my phone. I confess, without shame or apology, that there are no more “apps” on my smartphone than the ones that were on it when it was purchased—the exception now being Merlin—and I rarely use it for anything but phone calls, text messages, photos and Internet searches. Of the many other things “available in the app store,” I am blissfully ignorant. But Merlin—this Merlin—might be enough to make me question my resistance to digital innovation.

To demonstrate, a few taps by my son on the phone’s touch screen started the program running, and a banner in black and white began marching across the top of the phone’s screen, from right to left. Darker lines appeared as if by magic at the sound of a bird’s call. The patterns being laid down reminded me of a polygraph, that instrument used in crime fighting to judge a suspect’s truthfulness. Merlin was comparing the incoming bird sounds to the app’s stored data, and choosing a “best match,” with the name of that bird appearing in a second illuminated band.

In one 15-minute period, as I sat on my deck with an early morning cup of coffee, Merlin recorded the following 14 birds: robin, loon, Canada goose, grackle, starling, blue jay, red-eyed vireo, chipping sparrow, cardinal, cedar waxwing, red-wing blackbird, crow, re-bellied woodpecker and Baltimore oriole.

I must admit that I did not hear them all. Some were faint, blending with other environmental sounds, and my ears could not pick them up. No doubt a contributing factor was my decades of bird hunting and clay target shooting, which have not improved my hearing. It’s something I am reminded of often by my wife, when I respond to her comment or question with an inquiring “What?”

Merlin is not perfect in capturing and identifying bird sounds, as others who have posted YouTube videos about the app have reported. During one deck-and-morning-coffee session, with the Merlin app open and listening, a hooded merganser duck made a low pass over the house, its guttural squawking call overpowering all other nearby sounds. Merlin ignored it entirely. Perhaps it was just that the many vocalizations that ducks can utter are not as species-specific as the liquid notes of a cardinal, or the scratchy tone of a grackle. Who’s perfect, right?

Merlin has other features besides its sound-sensing capabilities. If an image of a bird can be captured in a photograph and forwarded to the app, Merlin can seek a best-match if the image has enough detail to show key identifying features. Even a smartphone photo, grainy and fuzzy from enlargement, can often be enough to allow Merlin to pinpoint the bird’s ID. Merlin can also help make an identification using checklists of “clues,” such as what the bird was doing when sighted—soaring or flying, or sitting on a fence or telephone wire—or its most distinguishing colors.

Another Merlin feature is its “save-my-bird” function. With this, a user can create what the app calls a “digital scrapbook,” and—with a tap of the finger on the “This is My Bird” button—add a new bird to their lifetime list.

A birder’s lifetime list can take on trophy dimensions, a record of all the bird species that person has encountered over their lifetime. One of the principles governing the lifetime list is that your tabulation can be based on either seeing or hearing a bird. Some birders feel that a bird that is heard, but not seen, might deserve an “asterisk” on the lifetime list. Sort of like Roger Maris breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record, but doing it during a 162-game season, while the Babe hit 60 when seasons were only 154 games long. Other birders are OK with giving full credit for a bird that you’ve only heard.

Some birders are competitive, a taste of which can be seen in the 2011 movie The Big Year. The birding “big year” is a real thing among some birders. It is a quest to identify as many birds as possible in a one-year period, and some birders travel many miles and spend considerable sums doing it.

Given the many recordings of bird songs—on records, on disks and online—it’s entirely possible for even a novice birder to identify some birds that he has heard, but not seen. Which leads us to a gray area where bird lists and technology intersect. Let’s say that the Merlin app identifies a new bird as you sit on your deck having your morning coffee. Did you hear it, too? Really? When—or if—do you tap the app’s “This is My Bird” bar, to add that new one to your lifetime Iist?

Competitiveness finds its way into many activities we normally consider recreation, including such things as fishing and shooting. And competitiveness can affect our objectivity; not to mention our honesty. After an outing on the water, when an angler is asked about the largest fish caught and released, or how many, he may be tempted to “round up.” In other words, exaggerate. Who is to say that a birder is beyond temptation?

In the end, the honor system must rule the day, whether one is counting fish, or birds!

(If you’re interested, the Merlin bird identification app is found at