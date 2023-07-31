Inside the Outdoors: Bird moms carry big burdens; dads are a mixed bag

This is a season full of life’s possibilities. Possibilities for wildlife, too.

Most obvious and visible of these are the many new lives we’re seeing in the next generation of ducks, geese, grouse, songbirds and many other wild creatures.

These young lives are the product of nature’s greatest urgency — to reproduce — next in importance only to obtaining food needed to stay alive, and avoiding becoming food for one of nature’s many predators.

On a lake near where I live, I’ve been watching the steady maturing of a brood of young common merganser ducks. A brood of 11 has managed to reach the half-grown stage.

This is not unique, but this large number is quite an accomplishment when you consider the many dangers young ducklings face from both under the water and above it.

Many duck broods do not even begin life this large, let alone reach this state of maturity in this large number. To what extent this is due to good mothering, or to good luck, is hard to say.

Perhaps both, because I’ve never seen this brood without seeing their mother close at hand, and always in a posture of alertness.

As with most species of waterfowl, their father has been out of the picture since courtship, leaving the hen to carry out parenting duties on her own.

One of the behaviors I’ve found most interesting in this brood differs from many other duck species, and might puzzle someone whose contact with ducks has been mostly with the abundant mallards, wood ducks or teal.

Unless there is food on the water’s surface, those more common species “tip up” to feed, with their tail feathers in the air, and their neck extended underwater to probe for aquatic plants, crustaceans or aquatic insects.

These merganser youngsters, however, repeatedly make splashy dashes across the shallow water’s surface, often ending in their partial submersion at the end of a rush. This is “minnowing,” the chasing of small fish just under the surface.

For these ducks, fish will be a mainstay of their diet for the rest of their lives. For the first couple of weeks of life, a merganser hatchling is likely to feed on more readily catchable prey, like aquatic insects.

But beyond that, nature has outfitted them to be successful fishermen, giving them narrow bills that bear rows of teeth-like serrations, which are ideal for gripping active, slippery prey.

I’ve seen this same feeding behavior elsewhere, including on the rivers of Lake Superior’s North Shore, where I have fished for the migratory rainbow trout known as steelhead.

At such times our own self-interest is apt to reveal itself. I recall wondering then whether the young mergansers were herding and capturing young trout, rather than minnows, which in my greediness I might have resented.

In such circumstances we’d do well to remember that relationships among wildlife have evolved over millions of years, and our desires — whether for sport, consumption or both — do not always have to come first.

Several days ago, a friend emailed to say that, while out blueberry picking, his dog had flushed a family group of ruffed grouse. Three of the gangling youngsters landed close enough to him to be photographed.

This is not so surprising, when you remember that young creatures of many species — even game bird species, like ruffed grouse — are quite naïve when very young.

Tim’s encounter reminded me of a similar encounter my wife and I had recently while biking, spotting a hen and five half-grown grouse chicks on the shoulder of the county road.

Presumably the birds were there to pick gravel as grit for their crops, something necessary as part of the digestive process, at least for their more fibrous foods.

Like the hen merganser and her ducklings, this hen was the only parent playing a role in the upbringing of these young grouse. The cock grouse’s parenting involvement began and ended with courtship and mating.

In contrast, the male Canada goose — gander, more properly — is considered a model of family devotion in the bird world. Canada geese typically pair for life, and only turn their attention to another mate if their partner dies.

The gander plays a protective role, while the female incubates their eggs. Geese, too, can be prolific, as evidenced by a brood we watched on the lake where our family cabin stands.

One morning we watched a pair of adults lead their 10 goslings — strung out in perfect linear order — into the shallows to feed.

With them was a mature but slightly smaller bird, which in all probability was an unmated yearling from last year’s brood that had remained attached to its parents through spring’s northward migration; further testament to the strength of their family ties.

Across the spectrum of bird life, mothers are always involved in rearing their young and “showing them the ropes” of survival. Dads’ involvements vary greatly.

In most northern nesting ducks, the male plays no role whatsoever in the rearing of ducklings. On the other hand, male geese and swans raise their young jointly with their mates.

So do loons, sandhill cranes and many hawk and owl species.

Like male ruffed grouse, the male pheasant, turkey, prairie chicken and sharptail grouse are not involved at all in brood rearing.

Songbirds, on the other hand, commonly exemplify shared parenting, including the ubiquitous robin, wrens, Baltimore orioles and many others.

Why wildlife species evolve as they do, with some acquiring such opposite approaches to the important business of raising offspring, is a mystery with an assortment of clues, but no absolute answers.