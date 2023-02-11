99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 11
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Inside the Outdoors: Bird life offers a lesson in staying warm

Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn

021123-inside-the-outdoors-bird-down.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
By Mike Rahn
February 11, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

During the recent sub-zero cold snap, coming just as January was transitioning to February, a pair of crows showed up in the ash tree outside our windows, just as dawn was breaking. Surprisingly, positive identification took a few moments.

At first glance I thought they might be ravens, given their bulky appearance, and knowing that ravens are heavier in the body than crows. Both are found where we live. But unless both are seen together—not rare, but not an everyday occurrence—it can be hard to make the distinction. But it became clear within a few moments observation that they were crows, not ravens.

Watching them as they perched silently in the ash tree, occasionally hopping from branch to branch, it dawned on me why I had at first been uncertain. Every so often they would give their body a vigorous shake, and with each exertion would fluff up their jet-black feathers, appearing “bulked up,” and less sleek than crows normally do.

Read more of 'Inside the Outdoors
020723-inside-the-outdoors-old-age.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Fitness matters in the outdoors, too
And for those of us who have a lot of miles on our boots ...
February 06, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
012123-inside-the-outdoors-ansel-adams-winter.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: An Ansel Adams winter
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
January 21, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
081121-inside-the-outdoors.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Minnesota bids farewell to a wildlife management legend
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
January 08, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
122622-inside-the-outdoors-lion.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Winter comes in like a lion
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 26, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
121922-inside-the-outdoors-appreciation.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Of thankfulness and hope
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 19, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
121122-inside-the-outdoors-water-and-ice.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Our ‘Miracle on Ice’ is an annual event
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 11, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
120522-inside-the-outdoors-lonely-land.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: The ‘Lonely Land’ won’t be for long
Inside the Outdoors with Mike Rahn
December 06, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn
112022-inside-outdoors-hunting-mishaps.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Inside the Outdoors: Scrapes and narrow escapes are sometimes part of a hunter’s life
Outdoors writer Mike Rahn shares a harrowing incident while duck hunting on Leech Lake one year
November 21, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Mike Rahn

In doing so, they were employing one of Nature’s simplest and most effective tactics for dealing with extreme cold, a behavior demonstrated by many species of birds that spend winters in very cold climates. Backyard bird watchers are likely to see this behavior, too, as chickadees, juncos, blue jays and other visitors to their feeders and bird-friendly plantings do the same feather-plumping routine. But to what purpose?

ADVERTISEMENT

Trapped air is an excellent insulator. Air trapped in the spaces within the down and feathers of even a tiny bird can create a layer of warmth between the skin and the bird’s outer feathers. Heat retained in this way is a metabolic benefit to the bird, increasing its chances of survival by reducing the body’s need for food to balance caloric intake with life’s warmth and energy demands.

Humans take advantage of the same principle in the design and manufacture of garments and other gear when conserving heat is important. Products like jackets, coats, vests and sleeping bags, for instance. The difference being, the feathers that provide the insulating elements in these consumer products are requisitioned from the creatures that grow them; often as a byproduct of raising these birds for food.

021123-feather-down-shutterstock.jpg
White, fine duck feather down.
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com

Goose and duck down have for many years been the gold standard for insulating clothing and gear that is expected to provide maximum warmth with a minimum of weight. The air trapping ability of down remains long after it has been harvested from the creatures upon whose body it originally grew.

There are still some—purists, they might be called—who consider garments and cold-weather gear that are insulated with down to be the ultimate. It is lighter, and can be compressed more and still bounce back to its original heat-retaining loft—fluffed up just as a bird might, you could say—and, with care, is likely to last longer than synthetics. Prices reflect this, too.

The only real performance drawback of down is that it insulates poorly when wet. But there is now a process by which down can be treated with a water-resistant coating that resists moisture, before being incorporated into a garment or other product.

As in other aspects of life, the cleverness of humans in taking pages from Nature’s notebook is evident in the warmth business, too. There are a number of synthetic materials that have taken the place of natural down for insulating cold weather garments and outdoor gear. In these, fine filaments of various formulations of polyester are spun to create air pockets between the fibers, not so different in effect from the air pockets created when a bird fluffs up its feathers.

In the highest end synthetics, finer filaments and more air space—more warmth-retaining potential—are characteristic. As good as natural down is, high quality synthetics may have a leg up in high-exertion—sweat-producing—activities, and in wet or humid environments, thanks to their ability to pass moisture and to dry more readily.

Next time you see a songbird at your backyard feeder, or in a tree or shrub in the yard, or along a ski trail, pay attention to what it’s doing when it’s not actively feeding. You just might see it employing one of Nature’s most universal strategies for keeping warm during a Minnesota winter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Rahn - Inside the Outdoors.jpg
Mike Rahn, columnist

Related Topics: INSIDE THE OUTDOORSNORTHLAND OUTDOORSMEMBERS-ONLYWILDLIFEBIRDSBIRDWATCHING
By Mike Rahn
What To Read Next
Winnebago Revel motorhome
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Camper vans storm onto RV scene across US
One Duluth family took a smaller, Class B motorhome on a two-month great American road trip and loved it.
February 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Alumacraft fishing boat
Northland Outdoors
US boat sales expected to remain strong in 2023
Sales were down some in 2022 after a record 2021, but still above pre-pandemic years as the country's love affair with boats continues.
February 10, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth boat show
Northland Outdoors
What you need to know about the Duluth Sport Show
It runs Feb. 16-19 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.
February 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
saturday.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors Forecast: Lighter winds and mild temperatures this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be quite mild again for outdoor activities.
February 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg