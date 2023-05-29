Inside the Outdoors: Another side to the bait debate

In the days leading up to Minnesota’s general fishing opener, Saturday, May 13, there were a couple of anxieties on the minds of state anglers. For some, it was whether their favorite season-opening lake would be completely ice-free, something that is not always certain on the most far northern waters. Another question concerned the availability of live bait, which is by far the most popular angling tactic at this time of year. Not just any live bait; minnows, in particular.

Whether there would be enough minnows to satisfy angler demand was uncertain, as a number of minnow wholesalers and retailers warned in a pre-opener story by Minneapolis Star-Tribune writer Tony Kennedy. They pointed to a number of factors, among them a gradual loss of access to waters suitable for minnow harvest, a consequence of changing land use patterns and development around natural ponds and shallow lakes with previously undeveloped shorelines. Minnow harvest is also generally restricted by the DNR in waters where aquatic invasive species have been detected.

As relayed in that Star-Tribune article, some in the minnow industry have asked the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to help them by easing access to suitable waters on lands managed by the DNR for the harvest of minnows. Writer Kennedy also reported that some bait dealers have criticized the DNR’s efforts to manage shallow lakes and wetlands for waterfowl—ducks and geese—as being harmful to minnow populations in those waters.

There’s no denying that anglers are the largest segment of Minnesotans who participate in the so-called “field sports.” Certainly there are more anglers than hunters, though many are avid participants in both activities. This being the case, angler priorities and their success are important factors in DNR decision making, because angling license fees are a big slice of the DNR’s funding pie. So it follows that DNR Section of Fisheries leaders may try to please the producers of those minnows that are so important to anglers.

Some, however, believe there are legitimate objections to prioritizing minnow production on DNR-managed public waters, if following that path is in conflict with other resource management objectives. Particularly troubling was the suggestion by minnow producers that the DNR’s management of wetlands and shallow lakes for waterfowl is undesirable because it is not good for minnows.

It’s true that some wetland management practices are not fish or minnow-friendly. Practices like drawing down water levels, or complete basin drainage, do eliminate fish, minnows included. That’s their purpose, with the goal of regenerating emergent vegetation—including food and cover plants important to both waterfowl and nongame wildlife—and eliminating rough fish that uproot vegetation and stir up bottom sediments, which reduces sunlight penetration needed for aquatic plant growth.

Where minnows are not native to a wetland, they can have undesirable effects on the aquatic community. While growing to baitfish size, they are eating quantities of aquatic invertebrates: water “bugs,” like zooplankton, mosquito and dragonfly larvae, freshwater shrimp and others. These are important to the survival of many creatures. They feed young waterfowl; also reptiles and amphibians, which in turn feed great blue herons, sandhill cranes, hawks and other creatures. Aquatic insects in their adult winged forms feed many songbirds resident in or near these wetlands.

Preserving and restoring the productivity of wetlands and shallow lakes is an important resource management priority for many Minnesotans. As every waterfowl hunter knows, wetland drainage for agricultural, commercial and residential development has led to a steady and major decline in our wetlands, and harm to the activities associated with them: hunting, of course, but also such non-consumptive activities as wildlife observation and photography, natural resource education, threatened species protection and more.

Brad Parsons, Fisheries Section Manager within the DNR’s Division of Fish & Wildlife, was reported in that Star-Tribune article to be considering the possibility of allowing minnow trappers access to some currently off-limits DNR-managed lands, within which are waters with minnow populations. At that time, Parsons did not specify the nature of such lands. But in an email exchange within the past week, Parsons confirmed to me that the decision makers would consider including state wildlife management areas (WMAs).

Parsons stated that he could foresee setting calendar restrictions for minnow harvest activities in order to avoid negative impacts on nesting and migratory birds on WMAs, restricting the trapping to minnows already living in these waters—allowing no minnows to be introduced, in other words—and employing permitting and reporting requirements for minnow trappers to ensure their compliance with DNR rules. As Parsons put it, “What can it hurt to remove some [minnows], if done right?”

Parsons is widely respected as a professional resource manager, both within the fisheries community, and across the other resource management disciplines over which the DNR has oversight. One can’t doubt his sincerity in being optimistic that granting this special access in order to increase the minnow supply can in fact be “done right.” Parsons further stated that this is done “a little bit currently, under permit from our wildlife managers.”

Not all share this confidence. One well-informed individual who spent decades with the DNR within the Section of Wildlife, believes there is a long history of too many minnow trappers randomly and illegally stocking shallow lakes and ponds with minnows, doing this on a “put-grow-and-harvest” basis, with little regard for potentially negative habitat or ecosystem impacts.

Both are sincere in their beliefs.

Minnesota’s WMAs provide a range of recreations and opportunities by season, including not only hunting, but hiking, bird and general wildlife watching, Nature photography, resource education, trapping and more. But their founding purpose was to preserve wildlife habitat and provide hunting opportunity. Funding for the creation of the 1,500 or so WMAs comes from a variety of sources, but as the DNR web site states, “…the mainstay of funding has been the surcharge on the small game hunting license,” required to hunt pheasants, ruffed grouse, ducks and geese, rabbits, squirrels and other small game. For many, WMAs are about prioritizing for hunting.

There might be greater confidence in a positive outcome from opening up minnow harvest on state WMAs, if not for the recent history of the DNR ignoring the main purpose of these special places. The DNR recently had its hands figuratively slapped by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service for its timber management practices on state WMAs. Timber harvest on some WMAs was being prescribed in order to meet overall state timber sale targets, reportedly in fulfillment of a commitment to the state’s timber industry from the Governor’s office, even though a harvest plan might not benefit wildlife on that WMA.

The DNR receives substantial cost-sharing funding for conservation purposes under the federal Pittman-Robertson Act, and the Fish & Wildlife Service threatened to disqualify the DNR from receiving these funds if it did not reform its timber harvest practices on state WMAs. Not surprising, then, that a proposal to give special treatment to a commercial enterprise on our WMAs would raise eyebrows. One might also ask: what might be the next commercial interest wanting similar access to our WMAs?

In the long term, there may be other minnow production alternatives that are both dependable and not potentially harmful to public wetlands and shallow lakes. Perhaps aquaculture on privately-owned ponds is the answer. Perhaps even lifting Minnesota’s ban on importing minnows from out of state, though this presents its own risks to the health of our fisheries.

One can’t help but sympathize with minnow producers and retailers who have seen their livelihood affected by a several-years-long decline in minnow production in Minnesota. Or sympathize with anglers who may find a preferred minnow in short supply. But a long-term solution to the problem of a minnow deficiency may not lie in compromising longstanding principles and practices on our state’s Wildlife Management Areas.