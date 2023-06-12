Inside the Outdoors: A dark day for our wetlands, waters and wildlife

On May 25, just days before the nation’s citizens celebrated Memorial Day—the first big holiday of summer—the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision that has the potential to gut the protection of America’s wetlands. At stake in the U.S. are an estimated 90 million acres of ponds, marshes, bogs, wet meadows and small shallow lakes that provide homes for a myriad of wildlife species, provide a buffer from flood events and purify the groundwater that will eventually be pumped from wells for our consumption and to irrigate much of America’s croplands.

There are said to be some 900 species of plants, mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fishes and insects that reside in U.S. wetlands. Since settlement days, Minnesota is estimated to have lost—mainly by drainage for agricultural and other development—roughly 50 percent of its original wetland acreage, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

This Supreme Court decision strips the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of its authority to enforce an important provision of the Clean Water Act of 1973, authority to protect wetlands from drainage or pollution, and to punish those who do so. Specifically, by a narrow one-vote majority, the Court ruled 5-4 that isolated wetlands that are not connected to a larger body of water by a stream or surface channel, are beyond the enforcement reach of the EPA and the provisions of the Clean Water Act.

This reverses the long-held interpretation—and an earlier Supreme Court ruling that dates back to 2006—that such isolated wetlands and small, shallow lakes should, in fact, be subject to such regulation and enforcement, including prevention of drainage—or mitigation of drainage if drainage is unavoidable—and fines for violations. The Court’s ruling is likely to be cheered by property rights advocacy groups, some politicians, industrial, commercial and residential developers, and agricultural interests, many of whom would like a freer hand in land development without wetlands regulations getting in the way.

Wetlands protection law and regulation in Minnesota are robust, and knowledgeable folks in the environmental community here have some confidence that the Supreme Court’s ruling will not have as negative an impact here as elsewhere. But more than 20 states have statutes declaring that their environmental laws cannot be more restrictive than federal law. In those places, it is expected that wetland protection will be an uphill fight, requiring changes to their state laws—if that is possible—to replace the federal protections now lost.

Much of the wildlife that directly benefit from wetlands are migratory. This includes ducks, geese, swans, shorebirds, raptors and songbirds. Their survival depends not only on having a satisfactory place to breed and to raise their young here in Minnesota. They also need suitable places to rest and feed and have their life’s needs met as they pass through multiple states on the way to their migratory destinations, including a lengthy period while they’re on those wintering grounds.

This Supreme Court decision mirrors some others in recent months in breaking along what have become predictable conservative/liberal ideological lines. Notably, however, Justice Brett Kavanaugh—one of the three justices nominated by President Trump—broke with the conservative bloc and joined three other justices in support of continued EPA enforcement authority over the wetlands that are now in jeopardy.

Justice Kavanaugh noted that since 1977—the year the Clean Water Act was amended to include wetlands, not just lakes and rivers—eight presidential administrations, Republican and Democrat, have interpreted the Act to cover the very wetlands that have now been stripped of protection. Justice Kavanaugh further warned of this decision’s negative consequences for the nation’s water quality and flood control efforts.

Some find it doubly troubling and ironic that this Supreme Court has now stripped the Environmental Protection Agency of authority to regulate not only under the Clean Water Act, but also—in a 2022 ruling—to regulate air pollution under the Clean Air Act. Accusations of “legislating from the bench”—the making of law by courts, instead of legislatures—which liberals have long been accused of, now seems to have dramatic examples in conservative-leaning rulings.

A number of recent Supreme Court rulings on various issues appears to have contributed to a historic low in public confidence in this institution. Less than 50% of Americans polled by the respected Gallup organization reported having “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of confidence, a drop of 20% in just the last two years.

It is understandable, given our long traditions of land and property ownership, for individuals to claim that “It’s my property, to do with as I choose.” But we already recognize limitations on this kind of thinking, notably when our actions have the potential for harming our neighbors. Consequences of bad land use practices—whether pollution, drainage or other harmful activity—do not stop at property lines, or recognize legal boundaries.

Those who come after us will inherit the consequences of our land use decisions, good or bad. An expression often attributed to Chief Seattle of the Duwamish tribe in the Pacific Northwest puts it well: “We don’t inherit the land from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children.”

