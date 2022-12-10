Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
District 9 CO Reports: Dec. 10, 2022

Brainerd Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports -

By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
December 10, 2022 03:01 PM
District 9 - Brainerd area
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) checked deer and grouse hunters this past week, as well as trappers and anglers. Ice conditions vary from open water to 5 inches, at the most. Best also gave two snowmobile safety talks for classes held in Pequot Lakes and Emily.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ice anglers are enjoying area lakes that have enough ice to walk on. Anglers reported a slow bite at the start of the season but were happy to be out on the ice. Deer-hunting activity was low during the past week.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters and ice anglers throughout the week. Anglers are reporting several inches of good ice on shallower lakes. Anglers are encouraged to check ice conditions often while venturing out.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked angling activity this week. A cold stretch has increased ice thickness. Please continue to use caution when on the ice as lake ice thickness varies. Guida also investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Photographs of the dogs on the property were used as evidence of the suspected violation.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking small-game and muzzleloader deer hunters throughout the week. Time was also spent attending training and responding to calls for service.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers taking advantage of hard water again. He saw more muzzleloader deer hunters compared to last week. He investigated calls of animal carcasses littered on public land.

Pine River – vacant.

Related Topics: CO WEEKLY REPORTMINNESOTA FISHING REPORTMINNESOTA TRAILS REPORTMINNESOTA HUNTING REPORTGULL LAKE FISHING REPORTLEECH LAKE FISHING REPORTMILLE LACS FISHING REPORTWHITEFISH CHAIN FISHING REPORTFISHINGHUNTINGWILDLIFE
