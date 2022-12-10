District 9 CO Reports: Dec. 10, 2022

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) checked deer and grouse hunters this past week, as well as trappers and anglers. Ice conditions vary from open water to 5 inches, at the most. Best also gave two snowmobile safety talks for classes held in Pequot Lakes and Emily.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports ice anglers are enjoying area lakes that have enough ice to walk on. Anglers reported a slow bite at the start of the season but were happy to be out on the ice. Deer-hunting activity was low during the past week.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters and ice anglers throughout the week. Anglers are reporting several inches of good ice on shallower lakes. Anglers are encouraged to check ice conditions often while venturing out.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked angling activity this week. A cold stretch has increased ice thickness. Please continue to use caution when on the ice as lake ice thickness varies. Guida also investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Photographs of the dogs on the property were used as evidence of the suspected violation.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking small-game and muzzleloader deer hunters throughout the week. Time was also spent attending training and responding to calls for service.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers taking advantage of hard water again. He saw more muzzleloader deer hunters compared to last week. He investigated calls of animal carcasses littered on public land.

Pine River – vacant.