District 9 Brainerd Lakes CO Reports

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing and boat and water safety this week. A work detail was worked with another officer on the Rainy River. They checked angling activity and worked boating enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for boating and safety equipment violations.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time doing equipment maintenance in preparation for the change of seasons. Cook also took various calls for service and followed up on trapping violations.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) checked anglers and trappers this week. Snowmobile trails are closed and state forest road spring closures will be in place next week.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking spring anglers who are having some luck chasing panfish. Ice conditions are good throughout the area but with warm weather forecasted for the upcoming week, shorelines are expected to deteriorate rapidly.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes for angling activity. Many anglers are having good success with catching close to their limits of bluegills. He responded to a report of an injured owl and delivered the owl to an area animal rescue center. He followed up on a report of a feeding ban violation and educated the homeowner on the legal ways to feed wild animals.

