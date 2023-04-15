99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

District 9 Brainerd Lakes CO Reports

Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - April 12, 2023

DNR-officer-shirt.jpg
By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Today at 3:57 PM

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing and boat and water safety this week. A work detail was worked with another officer on the Rainy River. They checked angling activity and worked boating enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for boating and safety equipment violations.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time doing equipment maintenance in preparation for the change of seasons. Cook also took various calls for service and followed up on trapping violations.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) checked anglers and trappers this week. Snowmobile trails are closed and state forest road spring closures will be in place next week.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking spring anglers who are having some luck chasing panfish. Ice conditions are good throughout the area but with warm weather forecasted for the upcoming week, shorelines are expected to deteriorate rapidly.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes for angling activity. Many anglers are having good success with catching close to their limits of bluegills. He responded to a report of an injured owl and delivered the owl to an area animal rescue center. He followed up on a report of a feeding ban violation and educated the homeowner on the legal ways to feed wild animals.

Read more 'CO Reports'

What To Read Next
Elk 9.28.18.png
Northland Outdoors
Tests rule out CWD in death of iconic Warroad elk, but aging and other results are a work in progress
April 15, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
041523-last-windrow-spring-cynic.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: This cynic will believe in spring when he sees it
April 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
biologist with snow goose avian influenza
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota tops nation in wild birds confirmed dead from bird flu
April 15, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
0316pl-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 15, 2023
April 15, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
4-cities-short-term-rentals-shutterstock.jpg
Local
4 cities, 4 approaches to short-term rental regulation
April 14, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Pine River-Backus Tiger Logo.jpg
Local
Two Pine River-Backus High School robotics team members make all-academic team
April 14, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Crosslake Easter egg hunt kids.April 8, 2023.jpg
Local
Kids don't mind snow when hunting for Easter eggs
April 13, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal