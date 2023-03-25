District 9 - Brainerd Lakes Area CO Reports

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports area snowmobile trails were busy again this past week. Trail conditions have been very good, but warm weather toward the end of the week started deteriorating them. Fishing activity on area lakes continues to be minimal due to large amounts of snow. Sullivan also continued investigating big-game-hunting violations.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on trapping, fishing and snowmobile enforcement. Registration and license violations were dealt with. Best also attended a township meeting to discuss ATV issues surrounding the Foothills State Forest.

Read more 'CO Reports'





CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked trail activity and sport fishing this week. Snowmobile trails were again busy and were in fair condition. Guida worked with the area hydrologist on a citizen complaint. Guida also fielded a complaint of someone plowing up snow and blocking a public water access.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time working snowmobile riders and conducting investigations throughout the week. Trails were in great condition for snowmobile activity over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He worked with other local officers to remove a frozen-in hub shelter that was left on the ice after the shelter removal deadline. Enforcement action was taken for the shelter violations and for an out-of-state snowmobile rider operating without a trail pass.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) continues work from the snowmobile. The trails have been good and are seeing high use with consistent new snow in the area. He handled cases of fish houses left out or abandoned past the removal deadline. Other calls included burning complaints, sick animals, and deer feeding ban violations.