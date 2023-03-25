99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 25
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

District 9 - Brainerd Lakes Area CO Reports

MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - March 22, 2023

CO_report-head.jpg
Image / MN DNR
By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Today at 3:57 AM

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports area snowmobile trails were busy again this past week. Trail conditions have been very good, but warm weather toward the end of the week started deteriorating them. Fishing activity on area lakes continues to be minimal due to large amounts of snow. Sullivan also continued investigating big-game-hunting violations.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on trapping, fishing and snowmobile enforcement. Registration and license violations were dealt with. Best also attended a township meeting to discuss ATV issues surrounding the Foothills State Forest.

Read more 'CO Reports'

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) checked trail activity and sport fishing this week. Snowmobile trails were again busy and were in fair condition. Guida worked with the area hydrologist on a citizen complaint. Guida also fielded a complaint of someone plowing up snow and blocking a public water access.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time working snowmobile riders and conducting investigations throughout the week. Trails were in great condition for snowmobile activity over the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He worked with other local officers to remove a frozen-in hub shelter that was left on the ice after the shelter removal deadline. Enforcement action was taken for the shelter violations and for an out-of-state snowmobile rider operating without a trail pass.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) continues work from the snowmobile. The trails have been good and are seeing high use with consistent new snow in the area. He handled cases of fish houses left out or abandoned past the removal deadline. Other calls included burning complaints, sick animals, and deer feeding ban violations.

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Church is a perfection-free zone
March 24, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
SwanLake_1913.jpg
Northland Outdoors
From duck hunter to accidental author, Steve Knutson sheds light on Minnesota duck camp history in new book
March 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
PinkeFam_91.jpg
Columns
5 highly esteemed qualities in a living 80-year-old example
March 24, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032423-Chefs-Hat-chicken-uses.jpg
Members Only
Lifestyle
Chef's Hat: Chicken is popular because of its versatility
March 24, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Donna Evans
Pine River Food Shelf.jpg
Local
Pine River Area Food Shelf is supported by community generosity
March 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
house fire
Local
Pine River couple dies in overnight fire
March 21, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
March 03, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr