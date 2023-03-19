99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
District 9 - Brainerd area CO Reports

Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - March 15, 2023

By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR and Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 7:57 AM

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked angling and snowmobile trail enforcement this week. Car-killed deer-permit was issued. The Brainerd lakes area was graced with another decent snowfall, extending the snowmobile trail riding opportunities.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked on abandoned ice shelter issues this week. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations. A firearms safety class talk for approximately 40 students was given.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) patrolled area lakes for ice shelters that have been left out overnight unattended after the shelter removal deadline. Recent snowfall in the area provided great snow cover for the snowmobile trails but made travel on area lakes very difficult. Sullivan also investigated coyote hunters trespassing and transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. Questions were fielded regarding dogs chasing big-game animals and the penalties for that violation. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license. Anglers are having luck, with many bluegills, crappies, and an occasional burbot in their buckets.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking snowmobile riders and anglers throughout the week. Time was also spent following up on shoreline violations. Enforcement action was taken for various violations.

