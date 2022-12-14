Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friday, December 23
Sports | Northland Outdoors
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CO Reports: Pike anglers - Know the size limits

Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - December 15, 2022

121422-CO-weekly-reports-northern-limits.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock, Inc.
By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
December 14, 2022 03:01 AM
District 9 - Brainerd area

CO (Conservation Officer) Jim Guida (Brainerd East) trained COC (Conservation Officer Candidate) Ulrich on the end of the muzzleloader deer season and ice angling activity. Assistance was given to a neighboring conservation officer with a large hunting group involved in big-game violations. Some angling violations detected this week included illegal-length northern pike, angling without a license, and no license in possession. A reminder to pike anglers in the North Central Pike Zone to immediately release all pike caught between 22 and 26 inches.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) and COC Ryan Christenson spent time checking anglers throughout the week. Enforcement action included illegal-length northern pike, unattended lines, and consumption/possession of alcohol by minors.

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports the ice fishing season is in full swing and area lakes are getting pressure from ice anglers. Sullivan also made contact with a few deer hunters who were successful muzzleloader hunting.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking anglers over the week. Multiple people were out fishing and enjoying the warmer weather over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for failure to have an angling license in personal possession.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers using most of the popular lakes in the station. Warm weather and snow in the forecast may change conditions, but there is good walking ice on the lakes now. He attended training at Camp Ripley and worked on a background investigation. He helped with a snowmobile safety training in Deerwood.

070122-northern-pike-zones-2022.jpg
In the north-central zone, anglers can keep 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; and all from 22 to 26 inches must be released. Northern pike taken by spearing follow the same rules except one pike may be between 22 and 26 inches or two larger than 26 inches.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

District 4 - Walker area

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked ice fishing, late-season big- and small-game enforcement, and conducted numerous Taxidermy inspections. Complaints were handled and enforcement action was taken for licensing violations.

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and hunting activity. Enforcement action was taken on a CWD feeding ban violation, no license in possession, and failure to display ATV registration.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking deer hunters and anglers. Calls included several litter/deer-carcass dumping complaints and miscellaneous wildlife-related concerns. Enforcement action consisted of hunting deer without a license, failure to validate a deer tag, deer overlimit, fishing without a license, no shelter license and several ATV violations. He also reports assisting other agencies and arresting a hunter on an outstanding warrant.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) continued to work what has turned out to be a slow muzzleloader season. Anglers are taking advantage of the relatively good ice, which may be short-lived if the weather forecast is accurate. Training was attended at Camp Ripley.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) began training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and Hubbard county area lakes, focusing on ice angling enforcement. Time was spent assisting with an ongoing big-game case. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, ice angling with an extra line, and ATV violations.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked ice anglers and trappers in the area. Preparation was done for transitioning into the snowmobile season.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity with many people out on area lakes. Sutherland took note of the still-varying thickness of ice on area lakes, with some still not safe to walk on or ride an ATV on. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV and work was done on finishing up deer cases from the rifle deer season.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) worked ice fishing and ice shelters on area lakes. Time was also spent checking recreational vehicle activity and deer hunting. Deer-hunting violations were reported and the investigation is ongoing. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that as the ice thickness improves, so does the ice anglers’ success. Several people on several different lakes were able to find some nice panfish. Follow-up work was done on big-game cases.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked muzzleloader hunters who were taking advantage of additional snow cover. Ice anglers were checked and an increase in numbers of motorized vehicles was found on the lakes. Verkuilen also attended training and prepped gear for winter.

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) checked ice anglers on Mille Lacs Lake. Walleye-fishing success was slow but the perch were biting. Wheel houses and other non-portable shelters were showing up in the southern bays. Griffith would like to remind anglers that all non-portable fish houses must be licensed. Enforcement action was taken for violations that were found and training was attended at Camp Ripley.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and snowmobilers over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for no angling licenses and unattended lines. Benkofske also handled calls of injured animals and birch-pole cutting.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on a deer-poaching case and trespass case, worked ice fishing activity, and enforced recreational vehicle regulations. Enforcement action was taken for no ATV registration, culling fish, and no snowmobile registration. A reminder to ice anglers using non-portable shelters to review license requirements before placing your shelter on the ice.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Aitkin) maintained equipment, spent time patrolling for deer hunters during muzzleloader season and checked ice anglers. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession and for possessing drug paraphernalia. She also followed up on a case involving the posting of signs along a local lake to prevent outdoor recreation.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent time on area lakes for fishing and ATV activities. Ice conditions continue to improve but please use caution on all ice as it varies greatly in areas. Time was spent at Camp Ripley to assist with department training.

CO Tou Vang (Pierz) checked small-game and muzzle-loader hunters, assisted with training at Camp Ripley, and conducted commercial white-tailed deer farm inspections.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) investigated trespass, off-highway motorcycle and baiting complaints. Ice fishing activity is slowly picking up. Annual training was worked on this week as well.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent the week checking hunters and anglers. Calls regarding trespass, shooting from the road, and wanton waste were handled. ATVs are being used on most lakes.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) checked anglers on area lakes. The ice is becoming thick enough for foot traffic on most lakes but still isn’t quite ready for ATV traffic. Anglers are reporting that the early ice is nice for peace and tranquility and a bite or two.

--- --- ---

ICE FISHING | FISHING REPORTS | TRAILS REPORTS | BOATING REPORTS | ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS | HUNTING REPORTS | WILDLIFE REPORTS | INVASIVE SPECIES REPORTS

