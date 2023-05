CO Reports: May 3, 2023

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked all-terrain vehicle activity this week. The spring fish run is being monitored. Nuisance-bear complaints have been fielded and documented. Guida presented to a large group of elected officials discussing burning permits, all-terrain vehicle laws, and becoming a bear-wise community.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) spent his time checking turkey hunters and spring beaver trappers. He followed up on a complaint of deer carcasses being buried. Some local lakes are clear of ice, while larger bodies of water still have a significant amount of ice coverage.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) gave a ride-along to a college student interested in a natural resources career. He received otters caught incidentally while spring beaver trapping. He addressed spring cleaners burning prohibited materials. He checked turkey hunters struggling with cold and rainy weather.