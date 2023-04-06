CO Reports: Late season Crappie over limits

District 4 - Walker area

CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobile activity. Charges were issued to an individual with 18 crappies over the possession limit.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on trails and lakes, which were quiet. Complaints were handled regarding deer feeding in Park Rapids station. Be mindful of bird feeders and garbage storage as bears have been seen out and about.

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) patrolled Cass County lakes and snowmobile trails throughout the week. Travel conditions remain tough on area lakes due to heavy snow and slush. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to check ice anglers and snowmobile trails. Annual training was also attended. The ice hasn’t thawed much yet but slush has shown up in some spots. Caution is always advised on late-season ice.

Turn in Poachers (TIP) in Minnesota - Report a violation in progress:

To report a violation: call 800-652-9093 24 hours a day, or key in #TIP on your cell phone.

To report a violation that isn't time sensitive: Use the form at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/tipreportingform.html

Don't let poachers spoil your future fishing or hunting enjoyment or success.

CO Corey Sura (Remer) attended training at Camp Ripley. Area lakes were checked for late ice fishing activity, with only a handful of folks still out and about. Miscellaneous calls about wildlife-related complaints were handled as well.

CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training in St. Paul.

District 11 - St. Cloud area

CO Trent Anderson (St. Cloud) focused on angling and trapping enforcement for the week. Time was spent on wildlife-related calls and presenting at an ATV safety course in Waite Park. The recent weather has increased the amount of slush on area lakes. Enforcement action taken for the week included angling without a license and a crappie overlimit.

CO Stephen Westby (Little Falls) spent the week working at Camp Ripley during in-service training. Investigations related to coyote hunters in the area continue. Westby recommends that anglers stay off of all ice in the area. With warm weather and rain, the ice is in terrible shape.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent most of the week assisting with Division training at Camp Ripley. Calls regarding snowmobile trespassing and sick or injured deer were also fielded. Several deer-feeding violations were also investigated.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked on vehicle and equipment maintenance and traveled to training at Camp Ripley this past week.

District 2 - Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued to check anglers on area lakes and patrol snowmobile trails. Time was spent at Camp Ripley armoring Division-issued rifles.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time at annual in-service training. Swedberg also spent time working on cases from the past deer and bear seasons.

CO Brett Fox (Bemidji #2) went to Camp Ripley to complete annual in-service training. Fox also patrolled for snowmobile and ice fishing activity and assisted local agencies.

CO Al Peterson (Osage) assisted with in-service training, worked ongoing cases and handled calls about snowmobile and fishing activity.

District 7 - Grand Rapids area

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity over the past week. The panfish bite was good at times. The ice remains thick and the snowbanks are large. Sutherland worked on finalizing past cases and patrolled area lakes over the past week.

CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) checked angling and recreational vehicle activity during the previous week. Time was also spent following up on miscellaneous wildlife-related complaints. Holt attended annual training at Camp Ripley.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused on monitoring angling activity over the past week. Several groups did very well and were able to find crappies and jumbo perch that were willing to bite. Enforcement action was taken for driving a motor vehicle on a snowmobile trail, angling without a license, and expired snowmobile registration.

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He attended EMT refresher training at Camp Ripley. Anglers are having late-season success catching eater-sized crappies and bluegills on local lakes.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing this week. Guida assisted with use-of-force training at Camp Ripley. A couple of car-killed-deer permits were issued. Deer-feeding complaints continue to be addressed.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent time at Camp Ripley for annual training. A deer-poaching tip was investigated and trapping investigations are wrapping up.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time at Camp Ripley attending training throughout the week.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time attending in-service training at Camp Ripley and answering various phone calls throughout the week.

District 10 - Mille Lacs area

CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time doing commercial inspections and checking anglers. Griffith followed up on a case involving a dog injuring a deer. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, allowing a dog to chase and injure deer, and a dispersed-camping violation.

CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked anglers and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for no angling license, speed, and riding where prohibited. Calls were investigated about dogs chasing deer and illegal burning.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted with a dog wounding and possibly killing a deer in the Isle area. Enforcement action was taken with the dog owner. Trespass- and snowmobile trail-related questions were fielded. Motorists should use caution since hungry deer are on the move out on roadways.

District 12 - Princeton area

CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) has received calls about malnourished deer. Although people want to feed the deer, it does more harm than good.

CO Adam Stennett (Sauk Rapids) worked the station for spring trapping and fishing activity. A hunting trespass complaint was investigated and follow up on big-game hunting violations was continued. Annual in-service training was attended at Camp Ripley.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) attended K9 training.