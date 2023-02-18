CO Reports: COs report Feb. 13, 2023, Checking anglers and snowmobilers

Following are Minnesota Department of Natural Resources convervation officers' weekly reports as of Feb. 13 for District 9-Brainerd area:

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports area lakes are seeing less angling pressure as winter progresses. Anglers are starting to target sunfish and crappies. Snowmobile trails in the area are starting to show wear with the recent increase in temperature, but riding conditions are still good. Deer-hunting investigations continued and enforcement action was taken for an overlimit, lending and borrowing a license, and taking big game with an invalid license.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked snowmobile, fishing and trapping activity. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no license, no shelter tags and operating a motor vehicle on a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail.

CO Andrew Dirks (Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area) spent time attending training and checking anglers throughout the week. Anglers are reporting a slow bite but people are finding some panfish throughout the area.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) reports another slow week of angling activity. Many anglers are finding the most action around sunset on local lakes. Training was attended at Camp Ripley. A call was fielded regarding a car-killed fisher.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the week. Cook found multiple violations including snowmobile speeders and anglers fishing without licenses. Cook also attended training at Camp Ripley.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended training at Camp Ripley. He worked from the snowmobile. The trails are suffering from the warm weather.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked sport fishing, ice shelter and snowmobile enforcement this week. As the ice shelter removal deadline nears, owners are advised to clean up around and under the shelter before pulling it off the lake. Anglers were checked without licenses in possession. Shelter license and labeling requirements were also enforced. Snowmobile trails are diminishing fast with warm weather and bright sunshine.