CO Reports: April 19, 2023

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) removed an abandoned ice shelter, chairs and equipment from a lake and removed dumped appliances from a stream on state forest land. Public lands and waters are not a trash can. Enforcement action was taken for no ATV registration and no helmets on kids. All state forest roads and ATV trails remain closed for the spring melt.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time attending training at Camp Ripley throughout the week.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) checked some early ATV riders out enjoying the warmer days over the week. Enforcement action was taken for juveniles without helmets, expired registration and operating an ATV without headlights. Remember to renew your ATV registration if you have not done so already.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked turkey hunters during the recent season opener.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing enforcement and assisted with Camp Ripley in-service training this week. Guida made an enforcement contact resulting in numerous ATV violations. A reminder to area riders the designated trails remain closed until deemed open, which usually occurs May 1. See the DNR website or DNR social media pages for additional details on trail conditions and openings.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) attended annual in-service training at Camp Ripley. He also spent time patrolling local lakes for angling activity and checking turkey hunters and spring beaver trappers. He followed up on a complaint of a couch left on the ice on Upper Hay Lake. Anglers are continuing to have luck catching bluegills and crappies even with the deteriorating ice conditions.

