99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 1
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Northland Outdoors

Brainerd Lakes District 9 CO Reports

Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports - March 27, 2023

CO_report-head.jpg
Image / MN DNR
By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Today at 11:57 AM

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) found fishing activity in the area continues to be slow due to difficult travel conditions. Snow is starting to melt on area lakes and is creating slushy areas that are impassable. Snowmobile activity is also decreasing as trail conditions are deteriorating.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for speed and license/registration issues. Trails are deteriorating and slush is making travel difficult on many area lakes.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) followed up on injured animal complaints received from wildlife. Officer Guida completed an evidence transfer and discussed charges on a big game shining case with the local prosecutor. Officer Guida completed Use of Force Instructor training at Camp Ripley in preparation for an upcoming annual in-service use of force training.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time working snowmobiling activity, attending training, and conducting investigations throughout the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He attended waterfowl training at Whitewater State Park in southeast Minnesota. Follow up contacts were made on the previous week's shelter violations.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) had honor guard duties at the funeral of Detention Officer Ben Held. There are still a few anglers getting out. Most of the work for the week was spent on snowmobiling enforcement.

Read more 'CO Reports'

What To Read Next
040123-last-windrow-local.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: What's it take to be a local?
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
040423-record-tying-catch-release-pike.jpg
Local
DNR certifies state record tie for northern pike
March 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the highs and lows of Holy Week
March 31, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123-last-windrow-local.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: What's it take to be a local?
April 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
010122-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: April 1, 2023
April 01, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
040423-record-tying-catch-release-pike.jpg
Local
DNR certifies state record tie for northern pike
March 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
2699161+police.jpg
Local
City of Emily temporarily deactivates police department
March 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan