Brainerd Lakes District 9 CO Reports

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) found fishing activity in the area continues to be slow due to difficult travel conditions. Snow is starting to melt on area lakes and is creating slushy areas that are impassable. Snowmobile activity is also decreasing as trail conditions are deteriorating.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for speed and license/registration issues. Trails are deteriorating and slush is making travel difficult on many area lakes.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) followed up on injured animal complaints received from wildlife. Officer Guida completed an evidence transfer and discussed charges on a big game shining case with the local prosecutor. Officer Guida completed Use of Force Instructor training at Camp Ripley in preparation for an upcoming annual in-service use of force training.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time working snowmobiling activity, attending training, and conducting investigations throughout the week.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He attended waterfowl training at Whitewater State Park in southeast Minnesota. Follow up contacts were made on the previous week's shelter violations.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) had honor guard duties at the funeral of Detention Officer Ben Held. There are still a few anglers getting out. Most of the work for the week was spent on snowmobiling enforcement.

