Brainerd District 9 MN DNR Report

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked sport fishing this week. Guida assisted with use-of-force training at Camp Ripley. A couple of car-killed-deer permits were issued. Deer-feeding complaints continue to be addressed.

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent time at Camp Ripley for annual training. A deer-poaching tip was investigated and trapping investigations are wrapping up.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time at Camp Ripley attending training throughout the week.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled area lakes and trails for angling and snowmobiling activity. He attended EMT refresher training at Camp Ripley. Anglers are having late-season success catching eater-sized crappies and bluegills on local lakes.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time attending in-service training at Camp Ripley and answering various phone calls throughout the week.