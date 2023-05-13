Brainerd - District 9 CO Reports: May 13, 2023

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on trapping investigations and forestry related calls. Nuisance-wildlife issues were handled as well.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time monitoring activity at the recreational area with the trails opening for the season. Complaints of ATV use within the rec area are being monitored. Enforcement action for the week included angling without licenses, intentionally fishing for northern pike in a closed season, failure to remove a drain plug from watercraft in transport, and various wildlife-related complaints.

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) patrolled his station for trapping, turkey hunting, and angling activity. He also attended training. He assisted another CO in releasing a bear caught in a beaver trap.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked ATV and sport fishing enforcement this week. Guida and CO Dirks assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV crash resulting in property damage and personal injury. The driver unknowingly launched the ATV over a steep road approach. According to the witnesses, the machine rolled over the driver. The driver admitted to consumption of alcohol and an investigation on alcohol impaired driving was completed. Guida monitored the area crappie bite activity. Most anglers indicated the water was still too cold for the bite to be on.

