Sports Northland Outdoors

Brainerd District 9 CO Reports: April 26, 2023

Area MnDNR Conservation Officer Weekly Reports

conservation officer weekly report snowmobile trail.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Today at 2:57 PM

District 9 - Brainerd area

CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on trapping, turkey hunting, ATV and fishing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for operating a motor vehicle on a closed forest road.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) monitored turkey hunting and sport fishing this past week. A large, active burn was observed from a roadway during a windy, warm-weather day. A daytime variance burning permit inspection revealed the individual burning a large number of prohibited materials including painted boards, pressed board furniture, particle board, cement blocks, aluminum cans, steel frames, and cardboard – in violation of his permit. The individual was issued a citation. The following day, Guida received an email from the area forester who had issued the individual the burning permit. The forester said that the permittee had called and asked for another copy of the citation Guida had issued because after Guida left, the citation blew into the large fire and burned up.

Read more 'CO Reports'

CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) spent time patrolling local lakes for angling activity and checking turkey hunters and spring beaver trappers. He searched Pine River after a report of a missing watercraft. Ice conditions are deteriorating rapidly on local lakes.

CO Calie Cook (Crosslake) spent time assisting with preparations for the upcoming CO Academy. She also took various phone calls in regard to trapping beavers in the spring.

CO Andrew Dirks (CCSRA) spent time checking turkey hunters and anglers chasing panfish. Hunters are having some success, but snow late in the week slowed down activity.

CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) attended the funeral for Pope County Deputy Josh Owen as part of the Honor Guard. What a fine community Deputy Owen got to serve. He will be missed by family, partners, and friends.

