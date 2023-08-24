Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 24

Sports

Nisswa Lightning advance to next round of state

Amateur baseball team will play Aug. 27 in Litchfield

summer-baseball-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

DELANO — Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Nisswa Lightning to a 14-2 win over the Carver Black Sox in the first round of the Class C State Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nate DeChaine earned the win and struck out four in five innings pitched. He also blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs.

The Lightning pounded eight hits and walked seven times to plate 14 runs. Matt Casperson went 1-1 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Nisswa advances to play the Cannon Falls Bears at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Litchfield.

Carver 2 6 0

Nisswa 14 8 1

WP: Nate DeChaine. LP: Kevin Walsh. 2B: N-Chris Pederson. HR: N-Aaron Jenkins, Nate DeChaine.

