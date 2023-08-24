Nisswa Lightning advance to next round of state

DELANO — Aaron Jenkins went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs to lead the Nisswa Lightning to a 14-2 win over the Carver Black Sox in the first round of the Class C State Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, in Delano.

Nate DeChaine earned the win and struck out four in five innings pitched. He also blasted a home run and finished with three RBIs.

The Lightning pounded eight hits and walked seven times to plate 14 runs. Matt Casperson went 1-1 with three runs scored and three RBIs.

Nisswa advances to play the Cannon Falls Bears at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, in Litchfield.

Carver 2 6 0

Nisswa 14 8 1