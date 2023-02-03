99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Loons support area cancer patients

All proceeds from Saturday, Feb. 4, game against Alexandria Blizzards at Breezy Point Sports Center will benefit CRMC's Courage Cabinet

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — Area cancer patients are being supported by the Minnesota Loons.

All proceeds from their hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. against the Alexandria Blizzards at the Breezy Point Sports Center will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet.

The Courage Cabinet makes the journey a little easier for cancer patients by providing financial assistance to help meet basic needs and allow them to focus on healing. Donations support patients’ basic needs and provide travel assistance, nutrition supplements, medications, compression garments, and more to those in the fight of their lives.

Cancer survivor Cassie Stenson, a 33-year-old single parent from Brainerd, who is a recipient of Courage Cabinet funds, will make the ceremonial puck drop. Special Courage Cabinet jerseys worn by the players that night will be auctioned to benefit the Courage Cabinet. CRMC’s Doc Crosby character will also greet the crowd.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and students; and free for active military and youth under age six. For tickets and more information, visit www.mnloons.com.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
