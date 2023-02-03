Minnesota Loons support area cancer patients

BREEZY POINT — Area cancer patients are being supported by the Minnesota Loons.

All proceeds from their hockey game on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m. against the Alexandria Blizzards at the Breezy Point Sports Center will benefit Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Courage Cabinet.

The Courage Cabinet makes the journey a little easier for cancer patients by providing financial assistance to help meet basic needs and allow them to focus on healing. Donations support patients’ basic needs and provide travel assistance, nutrition supplements, medications, compression garments, and more to those in the fight of their lives.

Cancer survivor Cassie Stenson, a 33-year-old single parent from Brainerd, who is a recipient of Courage Cabinet funds, will make the ceremonial puck drop. Special Courage Cabinet jerseys worn by the players that night will be auctioned to benefit the Courage Cabinet. CRMC’s Doc Crosby character will also greet the crowd.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $8 for seniors and students; and free for active military and youth under age six. For tickets and more information, visit www.mnloons.com.