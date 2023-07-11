Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Lightning shut out Rebels

The Lightning have now won five straight

Nisswa Lightning 7-9 1-copy.jpg
Nisswa infielder Sam Peterson slides into third base in the Lightning's 4-0 victory over Fort Ripley on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA — Hot bats early on and stellar pitching earned the Nisswa Lightning baseball team a 4-0 victory over the Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, July 9.

The Lightning hitters found their stride early on, earning two runs in the bottom of the first inning. An additional run in the third inning and another in the seventh completed Nisswa’s shutout victory.

Pitcher Nick Ackerman picked up the victory on the mound for the 11-1 Lightning, who have won five straight games.

