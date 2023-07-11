Lightning shut out Rebels

NISSWA — Hot bats early on and stellar pitching earned the Nisswa Lightning baseball team a 4-0 victory over the Fort Ripley Rebels on Sunday, July 9.

The Lightning hitters found their stride early on, earning two runs in the bottom of the first inning. An additional run in the third inning and another in the seventh completed Nisswa’s shutout victory.

Pitcher Nick Ackerman picked up the victory on the mound for the 11-1 Lightning, who have won five straight games.

