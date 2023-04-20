99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Leagues teeing off at Emily Greens

Five men's leagues and two women's leagues seek members

golfing-flag-hole-ball.jpg
Photo illustration, Metro Creative Graphics, Inc.
Today at 1:57 PM

EMILY — Leagues are now forming and starting at Emily Greens.

Those interested are encouraged to join regardless of skill level.

Available leagues include:

Men’s Leagues:

  • Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m.: a nine-hole league on the front nine starting Tuesday, May 2. In the month of May, it is a 9 a.m. start time for this league. Golfers should arrive by 8:30 a.m.
  • Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.: a nine-hole scramble on the back nine, also starting May 2. Golfers can play in both leagues or just one of them.
  • Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.: a match play league featuring two-person teams playing from just after Memorial Day finishing just after Labor Day. Geared to the working men who can not play on the day leagues.
  • Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.: a similar match play league on the back nine for those who can play during the day.
  • Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m.: an informal scramble on the front nine for anyone to come and play. 

Women’s Leagues:

  • Wednesday Evening at 4 p.m.: a fun, recreational league on the front nine starting Wednesday, May 3.
  • Thursday Morning at 9 a.m.: also a nine-hole league on the front nine and a great way to start the day begins Thursday, May 4.

All leagues can accept new members. For more information, call Emily Greens at 218-763-2169

