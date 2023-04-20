Leagues teeing off at Emily Greens
Five men's leagues and two women's leagues seek members
EMILY — Leagues are now forming and starting at Emily Greens.
Those interested are encouraged to join regardless of skill level.
Available leagues include:
Men’s Leagues:
- Tuesday mornings at 8:30 a.m.: a nine-hole league on the front nine starting Tuesday, May 2. In the month of May, it is a 9 a.m. start time for this league. Golfers should arrive by 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m.: a nine-hole scramble on the back nine, also starting May 2. Golfers can play in both leagues or just one of them.
- Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m.: a match play league featuring two-person teams playing from just after Memorial Day finishing just after Labor Day. Geared to the working men who can not play on the day leagues.
- Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.: a similar match play league on the back nine for those who can play during the day.
- Thursday afternoons at 3 p.m.: an informal scramble on the front nine for anyone to come and play.
Women’s Leagues:
- Wednesday Evening at 4 p.m.: a fun, recreational league on the front nine starting Wednesday, May 3.
- Thursday Morning at 9 a.m.: also a nine-hole league on the front nine and a great way to start the day begins Thursday, May 4.
All leagues can accept new members. For more information, call Emily Greens at 218-763-2169
