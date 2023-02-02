Junior Hockey: Willmar skates past Minnesota Loons 9-6

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point dropped a 9-6 shootout against the Willmar WarHawks Saturday, Jan. 28, in North American Tier III junior hockey action.

The Loons led 2-0 after the first period, but Willmar rallied with five goals in the second session for a 5-4 lead. The Loons grabbed a 6-5 lead early in the third period before the WarHawks scored four straight goals.

George Moore scored twice for the Loons while Sabastian Schuehle, Gavyn Lund, Jacob Behnke and Jack Hanson.

On Friday, Jan. 27, The Loons were defeated by the Alexandria Blizzard 5-2. Alexandria led 3-2 before adding two insurance goals in the third period. Josiah Lambers and Corbin Schiebel scored for the Loons.

The Loons, 10-25-1-1 overall, are scheduled to play at Alexandria on Wed., Feb. 1, and then host the Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Breezy Point Sports Center.