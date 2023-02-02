99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior Hockey: Willmar skates past Minnesota Loons 9-6

Minnesota Loons scheduled to host the Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Breezy Point Sports Center

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 02, 2023 03:57 AM
BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point dropped a 9-6 shootout against the Willmar WarHawks Saturday, Jan. 28, in North American Tier III junior hockey action.

The Loons led 2-0 after the first period, but Willmar rallied with five goals in the second session for a 5-4 lead. The Loons grabbed a 6-5 lead early in the third period before the WarHawks scored four straight goals.

George Moore scored twice for the Loons while Sabastian Schuehle, Gavyn Lund, Jacob Behnke and Jack Hanson.

On Friday, Jan. 27, The Loons were defeated by the Alexandria Blizzard 5-2. Alexandria led 3-2 before adding two insurance goals in the third period. Josiah Lambers and Corbin Schiebel scored for the Loons.

The Loons, 10-25-1-1 overall, are scheduled to play at Alexandria on Wed., Feb. 1, and then host the Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Breezy Point Sports Center.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LOONSJUNIOR HOCKEYNA3HL
