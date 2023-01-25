Junior Hockey: Toros sweep Loons

MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Toros swept the visiting Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point in a pair of North American Tier III junior hockey games over the weekend.

Mason City won 4-1 on Friday, Jan. 20. The Toros grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first period before the Loons’ Sebastian Schuehle cut the deficit with a goal midway through the second period. Mason City added two more goals, including an empty net tally in the final minute.

The Toros edged the Loons 3-2 on Saturday, Jan. 21. Jack Hanson gave the Loons a 1-0 lead early in the game before Mason City rallied for a 2-1 lead later in the period. The Loons tied it midway through the third period, but the Toros netted the game winning goal in the final minutes.

The Loons, 10-23-1-1 overall, are scheduled to host Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 26 and Willmar Saturday, Jan. 28. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Breezy Point Sports Center.