Junior Hockey: Toros sweep Loons

The Loons are scheduled to host Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 26 and Willmar Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 25, 2023 04:57 PM
MASON CITY, Iowa — The Mason City Toros swept the visiting Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point in a pair of North American Tier III junior hockey games over the weekend.

Mason City won 4-1 on Friday, Jan. 20. The Toros grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first period before the Loons’ Sebastian Schuehle cut the deficit with a goal midway through the second period. Mason City added two more goals, including an empty net tally in the final minute.

The Toros edged the Loons 3-2 on Saturday, Jan. 21. Jack Hanson gave the Loons a 1-0 lead early in the game before Mason City rallied for a 2-1 lead later in the period. The Loons tied it midway through the third period, but the Toros netted the game winning goal in the final minutes.

The Loons, 10-23-1-1 overall, are scheduled to host Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 26 and Willmar Saturday, Jan. 28. Both games start at 7:30 p.m. at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LOONSJUNIOR HOCKEYNA3HL
