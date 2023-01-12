Junior Hockey: Milwaukee sweeps Loons

BREEZY POINT — The Milwaukee Power swept the host Minnesota Loons in North American Tier III junior hockey action over the weekend at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

On Friday, Jan. 6, Milwaukee scored the first four goals on the way to a 5-1 victory. Jack Hanson netted the only goal for the Loons.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the Loons led 3-2 midway through the third period before the Power rallied with the final three goals. Phil Cebrian-Boldyrev, Sebastian Schuehle and George Moore scored for the Loons.

The Loons, 10-21-1 overall, are scheduled to play at the Granite City Lumberjacks Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14, in St. Cloud.