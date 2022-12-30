99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Junior Hockey: Loons win 3 games in Blaine

Minnesota Loons Hockey: The Loons, 10-18-1 overall, are scheduled to play at Alexandria Saturday, Dec. 31.

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
December 30, 2022 04:01 AM
BLAINE — The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point won three North American Tier III junior hockey games at the National Sports Center in Blaine Dec. 18-20. The Loons defeated the Austin Ice Bats 6-1 Sunday, Dec. 18, edged the Yellowstone Quake 3-2 Monday, Dec. 19, and topped the Wausau Cyclones 5-4 Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Against Austin, the Loons scored twice in each period to win. Corbin Schiebel had two goals while Phil Cebrian-Boldyrev, Willem Kerr, Cooper Brackett and Sabastian Schuehle each tallied once. Winning goaltender Keaton French had 18 saves.

Against Yellowstone, Landon Thiessen, Kyler Couture and Jamison Allen each scored while winning netminder Matthew Ryynanen stopped 28 shots.

Against Wausau, the Loons assumed a 5-1 lead before the Cyclones rallied to cut the deficit to 5-4. Corbin Schiebel, Jacob Behnke, Brackett, Dmitri Kuleshov and Jack Kritzeck all scored for the Loons.

The Loons, 10-18-1 overall, are scheduled to play at Alexandria Saturday, Dec. 31.

