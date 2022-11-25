Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior Hockey: Loons split with Mason City

Loons to play at St. Cloud against the Granite City Lumberjacks Saturday, Nov. 26.

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
November 25, 2022 07:01 AM
BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons split a weekend series against the visiting Mason City Toros in North American Tier III junior hockey action at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Loons edged the Toros 3-2 as Carson Liebaert tallied the winning goal in overtime. Sebastian Schuehle gave the Loons a 1-0 lead in the first period. Mason City answered with two goals in the second period before Dimitri Kuleshov tied it 2-2 late in the session. Willem Kerr has two assists for the Loons while winning netminder Keaton French had 29 saves.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Jacob Behnke and Keer both scored in a 5-2 loss to the Toros.

The Loons, 7-14 overall, are scheduled to play at St. Cloud against the Granite City Lumberjacks Saturday, Nov. 26.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
