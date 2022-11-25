Junior Hockey: Loons split with Mason City

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons split a weekend series against the visiting Mason City Toros in North American Tier III junior hockey action at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Loons edged the Toros 3-2 as Carson Liebaert tallied the winning goal in overtime. Sebastian Schuehle gave the Loons a 1-0 lead in the first period. Mason City answered with two goals in the second period before Dimitri Kuleshov tied it 2-2 late in the session. Willem Kerr has two assists for the Loons while winning netminder Keaton French had 29 saves.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Jacob Behnke and Keer both scored in a 5-2 loss to the Toros.

The Loons, 7-14 overall, are scheduled to play at St. Cloud against the Granite City Lumberjacks Saturday, Nov. 26.