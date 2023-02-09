99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior Hockey: Loons snap losing streak

The win ends a nine-game skid. Loons scheduled to host Willmar WarHawks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 09, 2023 05:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point snapped a nine-game losing streak by rallying to defeat the Alexandria Blizzard 3-2 in a North American Tier III junior hockey game played Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Alexandria assumed a 2-0 lead after the first period. Gavyn Lund scored for the Loons to cut the deficit to 2-1 after two periods. Sebastian Schuehle scored on the power play for the Loons to tie it and Jack Hanson netted the winning goal in the final minute on the power play.

Winning netminder Matthew Ryynanen stopped 34 shots to earn the victory.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Blizzard defeated the Loons 6-3 in a game played in Alexandria. Jacob Behnke and Donovan Knuckles scored for the Loons as the first period was tied 2-2. Josiah Lambers tallied in the second period for the Loons, who trailed 4-3 after the session. Alexandria added a pair of insurance goals in the third period.

The Loons, 11-26-1-1 overall, are scheduled to host the Willmar WarHawks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The teams will play again at Willmar Saturday, Feb. 18.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA LOONSJUNIOR HOCKEYNA3HL
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Loons support area cancer patients
All proceeds from Saturday, Feb. 4, game against Alexandria Blizzards at Breezy Point Sports Center will benefit CRMC's Courage Cabinet
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Junior Hockey: Willmar skates past Minnesota Loons 9-6
Minnesota Loons scheduled to host the Blizzard at 7:10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Breezy Point Sports Center
February 02, 2023 03:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Junior Hockey: Toros sweep Loons
The Loons are scheduled to host Alexandria Thursday, Jan. 26 and Willmar Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Breezy Point Sports Center.
January 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Junior Hockey: Loons fall to Lumberjacks in OT
The Loons scored two in the third period to tie the game. The Loons are next scheduled to play Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at Mason City, Iowa.
January 20, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal