Junior Hockey: Loons snap losing streak

BREEZY POINT — The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point snapped a nine-game losing streak by rallying to defeat the Alexandria Blizzard 3-2 in a North American Tier III junior hockey game played Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Breezy Point Sports Center.

Alexandria assumed a 2-0 lead after the first period. Gavyn Lund scored for the Loons to cut the deficit to 2-1 after two periods. Sebastian Schuehle scored on the power play for the Loons to tie it and Jack Hanson netted the winning goal in the final minute on the power play.

Winning netminder Matthew Ryynanen stopped 34 shots to earn the victory.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Blizzard defeated the Loons 6-3 in a game played in Alexandria. Jacob Behnke and Donovan Knuckles scored for the Loons as the first period was tied 2-2. Josiah Lambers tallied in the second period for the Loons, who trailed 4-3 after the session. Alexandria added a pair of insurance goals in the third period.

The Loons, 11-26-1-1 overall, are scheduled to host the Willmar WarHawks at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The teams will play again at Willmar Saturday, Feb. 18.