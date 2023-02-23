99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Junior Hockey: Loons score six times in 3rd period for win

Jack Hanson sparked the rally with two goals. The Loons host Willmar Friday, Feb. 27, at Breezy Point Hockey Center.

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 23, 2023 03:57 AM

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Loons bounced back from a 3-1 deficit with six straight goals in third period for a 6-3 win over the Willmar Warhawks in North American Tier III junior hockey action Friday, Feb. 17, in Willmar.

Willmar led 3-0 before Armando Rojo Bolton tallied for the Loons late in the second period. Jack Hanson sparked the rally with two goals while Jamison St. Clair, Kyler Couture, Jack Kritzeck and Jacob Behnke each had a goal.

Winning netminder Matthew Ryyananen stopped 26 shots.

Willmar then scored two late goals to snap a 3-3 tie as the two teams played again on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Loons led 3-2 after two periods on goals by Landon Thiessen, Josiah Lambers and Evan Fritze.

The Warhawks tied it and added the winning goal both in the final 1:09.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Loons, 12-27-1-1 overall, are scheduled to continue a game at the Granite City Lumberjacks Wednesday, Feb. 22, that was postponed earlier this year after a serious injury to a Lumberjack player with the Loons trailing 2-0 in the first period.

The Loons will host Willmar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, at Breezy Point Hockey Center, and then play at the Alexandria Blizzard Saturday, Feb. 28.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Anaka Schroeder 2-12.jpg
Sports
Gymnastics: Harguth, Schroeder earn all-conference
February 15, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Junior Hockey: Loons snap losing streak
February 09, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Loons Logo.jpg
Sports
Minnesota Loons support area cancer patients
February 03, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal