Junior Hockey: Loons score six times in 3rd period for win

WILLMAR — The Minnesota Loons bounced back from a 3-1 deficit with six straight goals in third period for a 6-3 win over the Willmar Warhawks in North American Tier III junior hockey action Friday, Feb. 17, in Willmar.

Willmar led 3-0 before Armando Rojo Bolton tallied for the Loons late in the second period. Jack Hanson sparked the rally with two goals while Jamison St. Clair, Kyler Couture, Jack Kritzeck and Jacob Behnke each had a goal.

Winning netminder Matthew Ryyananen stopped 26 shots.

Willmar then scored two late goals to snap a 3-3 tie as the two teams played again on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. The Loons led 3-2 after two periods on goals by Landon Thiessen, Josiah Lambers and Evan Fritze.

The Warhawks tied it and added the winning goal both in the final 1:09.

The Loons, 12-27-1-1 overall, are scheduled to continue a game at the Granite City Lumberjacks Wednesday, Feb. 22, that was postponed earlier this year after a serious injury to a Lumberjack player with the Loons trailing 2-0 in the first period.

The Loons will host Willmar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 27, at Breezy Point Hockey Center, and then play at the Alexandria Blizzard Saturday, Feb. 28.