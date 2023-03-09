Junior Hockey: Loons finish season with loss

WILLMAR — The North American Tier III junior hockey season ended for the Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point with an 8-3 loss to the host Willmar WarHawks Sunday, March 5.

Willmar led 2-1 after the first period as Jack Hanson scored for the Loons. Willmar scored three straight in the second period and added another goal early in the third for a 6-1 lead. The Loons did add late goals by Josiah Lambers and Evan Fritze.

On Saturday, March 4, the Loons were edged by the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-3 on Ashton Ericksen’s overtime goal at the Breezy Point Hockey Center. The game was tied 2-2 after the second period as Willem Kerr and Kyler Couture tallied for the Loons. Granite City grabbed a 3-2 lead before Kerr tied it on the power play with 32 seconds remaining. Minnesota goaltender Matthew Ryynanan made 38 saves.

On Friday, March 3, the visiting Loons were defeated by Willmar 7-3. The game was tied 1-1 after the first period as Armando Rojo Bolton scored for the Loons. Willmar then netted four straight goals in the second period for a 5-1 lead. Cooper Brackett and Fritze scored in the third period for Minnesota.

The Loons finish the season with a 13-31-2-1 record for last place in the West Division standings. The Loons had 29 points while Granite City was first with 80.

