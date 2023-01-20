STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Junior Hockey: Loons fall to Lumberjacks in OT

The Loons scored two in the third period to tie the game. The Loons are next scheduled to play Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at Mason City, Iowa.

Loons Logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 20, 2023 02:01 PM
ST. CLOUD – The Minnesota Loons of Breezy Point were edged by the Granite City Lumberjacks 4-3 in overtime in North American Tier III junior hockey Saturday, Jan. 14, in St. Cloud.

The Loons' led 1-0 on a goal by Josiah Lambers, but Granite City rallied with the next three goals. Kyler Couture and George Moore scored for the Loons in the third period to tie it 3-3 and force overtime. The Lumberjacks then triumphed on Kyle Mortenson's overtime goal.

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lumberjacks were leading 2-0 when the game was postponed at 6:34 of the first period after a Granite City player suffered a spinal cord injury and was hospitalized.

The Loons, 10-21-1-1 overall, are scheduled to play Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at Mason City, Iowa.

